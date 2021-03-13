Blackhawk, Busco meet in long-delayed matchup

It took a year, but Blackhawk Christian and Churubusco will finally meet in the regional semifinals.

In 2020, the Class 2A sectional winners were scheduled to meet in the first semifinal at North Judson-San Pierre. Of course, the COVID-19 shutdown forced the IHSAA to halt and eventually cancel the rest of the state tournament.

But for the Braves (24-3), who are once again the No. 1 team in Class 2A, and Eagles (21-4), a tumultuous year has come full circle. Same opponent, same time, same place.

“It's a surreal feeling, it's a big blur,” Blackhawk coach Marc Davidson said. “We're just thankful to be able to play this year, and the guys are definitely ready to go.”

When searching for the right word to describe the situation, Churubusco coach Chris Paul also touched on surreal.

“It just brings everything back. I was actually thinking about this today – a year ago we were in the exact same position,” Paul said. “We practiced Thursday. Everything seemed OK, it's a go. We went to school on Friday, and then at about 1 p.m. Friday everything stops. And we never had a chance to do it.

“To be in the position to actually do it – and the fact that we're going down to play the same team we were going to play last year – it's rather strange.”

In addition to Blackhawk Christian and Churubusco, four other local schools – Snider, New Haven, Norwell and Leo – all won sectional titles in 2020 and were supposed to move on to regional championships. Aside from the Class 2A schools, only Leo won again in 2021.

For any seniors on the 2019-20 teams, of course, there was no final chance for a deep tournament run. But this year both the Braves and Eagles are led by seniors who missed the end of their junior seasons – Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst, who has committed to Purdue, might be the first to come to mind, but the Braves' second through fourth leading scorers (Zane Burke at 18.7 points per game, Marcus Davidson and 13.0 and Callan Wood at 9.1) are all seniors who have played significant roles on the team over the course of multiple seasons. The three Eagles seniors (Landen Jordan, Jackson Paul and Luke McClure) account for 57.8 of Churubusco's 76.1 points per game.

“I live with one – we talk about it all the time,” Chris Paul said, referring to son Jackson. “You have no idea how many times over the past year Jackson has looked at me and said, 'Man, I just wished we would have had a chance. If we just would've had a chance to play.' And you can't get that back.

“I felt more pressure this year in sectionals than I've ever felt, because I really wanted those seniors to have the opportunity to get back, because they didn't get that chance last year.”

The Braves haven't changed much in the last year, Paul said – there's just one notable difference.

“They're better,” Paul said. “They're more experienced. They carry themselves with a high-level of confidence.

“But I am going to say that ... our three main seniors – Jackson, Landen and Luke – are all better. Those three aren't even the same players they were last year.”

