Area athletes succeed in Muncie

Asked to describe being a state champion, Angola junior Ashtyn Evans used words like “exciting” and “tears of joy” on Saturday night.

They were feelings several athletes from northeast Indiana were able to share in at Muncie's Worthen Arena, where Homestead was the runner-up with 110.475 points, Bishop Dwenger placed fifth with 109.5 and Angola was seventh with 107.

Evans, who tied for first place on the uneven bars with Chesterton's Mia Pak at 9.725, wasn't the only individual champion from the area; Homestead sophomore Gina Zirille tied for first in floor exercises with Franklin Central's Austyn Dykes at 9.65.

“It's so exciting,” Zirille said. “I mean to have a title as state champion, it's just, there's no better feeling to describe it. But it's also really exciting that we have our runner-up (team) title, too.”

Zirille was the highest local finisher in the all-around with 37.875 points for sixth place. Carroll senior Julia Goodine was eighth with 37.575 and Dwenger senior Emma Doyle was ninth with 37.4.

Dykes was the all-around champion with 38.5. As a team, Valparaiso won its record 42nd championship with 111.3 points to edge the Spartans, who went into the final rotation just .050 behind and then had a 26.8 on bars while Valparaiso totaled 27.575 on floor.

But northeast Indiana was still represented atop the medal stand.

“I told myself that I had to hit all my handstands and land my dismount,” Evans said of her uneven-bars performance. “And I just had to stay confident and trust all my training.”

Evans placed 13th in the all-around with a 36.725. Senior Emma Schoenherr was 25th with a 34.575 and sophomore Audrey Wilkinson was 27th with a 34.450 for the Hornets, who made their second finals appearance in three years.

“We all went in confident and did what we were supposed to do and had fun, just enjoyed it,” Evans said.

Homestead, in the state finals for a seventh consecutive year, got a 16th-place finish in the all-around from Allison Sierks (35.975). Junior Jillian Wohlwend was 23rd (35.1). Zirille tied for third on vault (9.75) with a group that included Doyle. Zirille tied for fourth on bars (9.625).

“We were so excited,” Zirille said. “I mean, it's just a great experience; it's so exciting. And we're really happy because now that this season is over, we can get back into the gym and practice and get all of our skills better, and hopefully go back there and maybe go for a win.”

Dwenger, which has missed only one state finals since 2000, got a 19th-place finish in the all-around from senior Ava Stahl (35.725).

“They performed the best that they could and to the best of their abilities,” Saints coach Rosemarie Nix said. “There were a couple little wobbles here and there, but on the whole I'd say they really did a nice job today.”

Considering the obstacles of competing during a pandemic, the rewards were even greater.

“I think that was the big thing. It was the beginning of the season and you're wondering if we're even going to be competing or what's going to be happening for the state finals to be here, to be done,” Nix said. “It's kind of a relief. And hopefully next year, we won't be wearing the masks or doing that, but we'll just take that as it comes. This was good and the kids were all great about it, the whole meet, they were all very compliant (with the safety protocols) and knew that, 'Hey, we've got to do what we've got to do if we want to have this meet.'”

