Homestead's 1st loss means dreams of state title over

Homestead's perfect season came to an end in the Berry Bowl on Saturday morning as Carmel defeated the Spartans 60-49 in the Class 4A Logansport Regional semifinals.

The Greyhounds (23-2) led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and were up 25-17 at halftime, but Homestead (25-1) never fell more than 10 points behind until the final minute of the game, during which Carmel hit five free throws.

Fletcher Loyer scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter. He hit a 3-pointer to cut the Greyhounds' lead to 50-46 with 2:44 left in the game and then completed an old-fashioned three-point play to make the score 53-49.

But Carmel's Charlie Williams, who scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, answered with a bucket of his own.

As the Greyhounds pulled away at the free-throw line, Loyer had a missed free throw and missed an attempt from 3.

Williams had eight rebounds along with his team-leading 20 points, and Brian Waddell scored 16 points and had eight rebounds for Carmel. Pete Suder had seven rebounds and five assists along with his 12 points.

Luke Goode scored 15 points in his final high school game for the Spartans, 11 of them in the second half.

LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON 52, CARROLL 46: In Logansport, the Chargers (18-7) took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter and led 39-33 early in the fourth quarter after Sam Strycker hit two free throws, but the Bronchos (25-2) wrestled back the lead with a 12-0 scoring streak fueled by Brooks Barnhizer, Brady Preston and Jahsiah Kirk-Williams. Six of those 12 points came at the free throw line.

Lafayette Jeff's fourth-quarter run started with about five minutes left in the game, around the time that Carroll junior Jalen Jackson left the game holding his back after he crashed backward into the second row of bleachers.

He returned to the court and ended the Bronchos' scoring streak with a drive to the basket that cut Lafayette Jeff lead to 45-41, but he did not score again, finishing the game with a team-high 18 points.

Barnhizer was the star of the show in the Berry Bowl, scoring a game-high 27 points, 12 of them in the fourth quarter. He hit just three of 10 attempts from 3 and was 2 of 4 at the free throw line in the first half, but was a perfect 6 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Jackson had seven rebounds, two assists and a block in addition to 18 points. Strycker led the Chargers with 10 rebounds and scored nine points, seven of them in the second half. Cody Burkey scored eight points.

Class A

KOUTS 66, FREMONT 62: At Triton, the Eagles trailed by 19 points at halftime and shot 80% from the floor in the second half before ultimately falling in the regional semifinals. It was the deepest playoff run for Fremont since 2005, when the Eagles fell to Northfield in the same round.

Four Eagles scored in double-digits: Gabel Pentecost scored 20 (he also had a team-leading nine rebounds), Ethan Bock had 14, Ethan Bontrager had 13 and Logan Brace 11.