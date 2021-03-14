Lions take advantage of late foul

Leo was leading by one point with one second left on the clock when the Lions were called for a foul on NorthWood's Cade Brenner.

But because the referee ruled that the foul had happened closer to the 3-point line, a fraction of a second before Brenner had gone up for the layup that had sent the NorthWood student section into jubilation, the apparent game winner came off the board.

NorthWood wasn't yet in the bonus – Leo was only called for 10 fouls all night – so the Panthers had to inbound the ball. Brenner had the chance for another game-winner, but this shot was swatted away by Leo's DJ Allen as the buzzer sounded, giving the Lions a 47-46 win in the Class 3A New Castle regional final. It is the program's first regional title since the school first competed in tournament play in 1923.

“Coming into today, we only had one regional victory, so for us to be able to do this is very exciting,” coach Cary Cogdell said.

In the Class 2A regional final at Triton, Blackhawk Christian beat Bowman Academy 68-52 to claim the program's sixth regional title and third in a row. Caleb Furst scored 23 points in the final after scoring 32 points and pulling down 19 boards in a semifinal win over Churubusco win earlier in the afternoon. Marcus Davidson scored 15 points in the final, and Zane Burke 13.

Blackhawk moves on to face Blackford (25-4) in the semistate round Saturday at Elkhart.

The Lions (23-4) had led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 run by NorthWood (16-9) during the last half of the final period shaved the advantage to 45-43. Xavier Middleton gave the Lions some breathing room with a backdoor cut for a layup to make the score 47-43 with about 45 seconds to play, but NorthWood answered with a 3 by Brenner, though the they took 30 seconds looking for the right shot.

With 6 seconds remaining, Middleton went to the foul line for a one-and-one with his Lions up 47-46, but he missed. Brenner caught the rebound and raced to the other end of the court, but Leo's Zack Troyer leaned in and reached for the ball around the 3-point line.

“It was very helpful that we had a foul to give, I think, because he was coming full bore. He was probably going to score, in transition with us backpedaling,” Cogdell said.

Allen led the Lions with 15 points and Troyer scored 12. Middleton scored seven points and Blake Davison scored six points and had six assists. Davison also led the Lions with 21 points in a commanding 79-43 win over Mississinewa in the regional semifinal.

Although Brenner powered NorthWood's fourth-quarter rally, he finished with 10 points, far behind the 27 he scored in a semifinal win over host New Castle on Saturday morning.

Leo will face South Bend St. Joseph (21-4) in its first ever semistate game at Elkhart's North Side gym Saturday.

In Blackhawk's win over Churubusco, the Eagles (21-5) and Braves (26-3) had remained relatively close through three quarters of play in the semifinal until Busco senior Landen Jordan picked up his fifth foul with about seven minutes to play. From that point on, Blackhawk quickly pulled away to win 68-55. Callan Wood scored 17 points for the Braves in the semifinal, and Busco's Jackson Paul scored 23 points in his final high school game.

vjacobsen@jg.net