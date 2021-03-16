Bishop Dwenger AD Bennett to retire

Bishop Dwenger athletic director John Bennett confirmed Tuesday that he plans to step down from the position after the spring semester, news that was first reported by WANE.

Bennett has held the position since 2010, and had also been a math teacher and a Saints wrestling coach for 12 years before becoming AD.

"It's time I start giving back some things to the family," Bennett said. "With things at Dwenger, as far as coaching, teaching and all that, I've missed out on some other things. So it's time."

During Bennett's tenure, the school has won IHSAA state titles in gymnastics (2012), football (2015 and 2018), volleyball (2020) and girls soccer (2020). The Saints have also been state runners-up six times.

"It was a blast winning state this year in volleyball and soccer in the fall," Bennett said, also citing the four trips to Lucas Oil Stadium, two of which resulted in state football titles, as highlights of his tenure.

During Bennett's time as athletic director, Bishop Dwenger has renovated or improved numerous athletic facilities, including the gym, the weight room and a multi-purpose room which houses batting cages and wrestling mats.

Perhaps the most notable construction project at Bishop Dwenger in recent years, the building of a full stadium around Shields Field, was completed ahead of the fall semester in 2019, allowing events such as football and soccer games to be played on campus.

Bennett, a 1977 graduate of the school, said he has enjoyed just being a part of the Bishop Dwenger community over recent years.

"Dealing with the coaches has been fantastic, it's a great group of coaches," Bennett said when asked what aspect of the job he has most enjoyed. "But mainly being around the kids, watching them improve in their sports and have success, and how hard they work at different things."

vjacobsen@jg.net