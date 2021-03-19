Lions prepare to make history

Leo boys basketball is going new places.

The Lions have competed in the state tournament since 1923, but they had never won a regional title until last Saturday's 47-46 win over NorthWood, setting up the program's first-ever semistate championship matchup against South Bend St. Joseph this weekend.

To prepare for the Class 3A semistate game at Elkhart's North Side Gymnasium, the Lions traveled to the host site for a practice session Wednesday afternoon. Leo coach Cary Cogdell said it was his first time visiting the historic arena, which was the largest high school gymnasium in the country when it opened in 1954. A renovation cut capacity by more than 800 seats to 7,373, which still ranks eighth in the United States.

“I walked in and I thought about a lot of the great players who have been through that gym and played big games there,” Cogdell said of the North Side gym. “I'm like, this is very interesting. And the very next thought I had was, boy, I'll bet this place roared when it was packed. It's just a cool place.”

COVID precautions will ensure that the North Side stands will not be totally packed Saturday, but the Lions (23-4) are hoping to continue that legacy of classic playoff clashes against St. Joseph (21-4).

St. Joseph is led by coach Mark Johnson, who has a career record of 470-342 over 35 seasons as a head coach and has already indicated the he will retire at the end of this year.

“I think he's doing a really good job of accentuating the positives of the team that he has right now. I watched some teams that he's had in the past, and he just adapts to his personnel so well,” Cogdell said of the St. Joseph coach. “When you've been around the game as long as he has, there's nothing he hasn't seen. He's really good at getting those guys to execute at what they're doing. Obviously they're going to play with a little more inspiration, I think, knowing that this is it for him. And they do have a lot of seniors, so they're all going out together, I think.”

St. Joseph's most potent weapon is senior guard JR Konieczny, who allows his team to implement a press defense different from anything the Lions have played so far this season.

“They have Konieczny, who's 6-7, they put him up top of that and will trap. They fall back into a 3-2 zone, nobody's really played 3-2 zone against us,” Cogdell said. “It's hard to simulate his length and athleticism. And so I think a lot of teams run into that trouble when they play them, having a kids that's that good up top of their press and their zone in the half-court.”

Konieczny is averaging 28.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals. Seniors Will Terry and Jack Futa contribute an average of 11.8 and 9.7 points per game, respectively.

“You're not going to shut him down, you just hope to contain him. You don't want him to have one of those really good games where he goes for 40, because you're not winning then,” Cogdell said of the Notre Dame recruit. “You want to get him off of his spot, don't let him catch the ball in the areas he's most comfortable with. And that's easier said than done, especially with his length and size. He's such a matchup problem because he's too big for most guards and he's too quick and agile for most bigs.

“So at the high school level, to matchup with a 6-7 guard is really difficult. It's not going to be a one-man job, the whole team is going to need to be aware of where he is. You just can't give him any easy ones.”

The Lions lost to St. Joseph 68-59 when the two teams last met in December 2019.

Leo stumbled late in the regular season, losing three of the last four games on the schedule, but Cogdell said he believes the team “flipped the switch” when they started sectional play at Woodlan.

“It's not always pretty when we win,” Cogdell admitted. “Typically, if your strength is in your defense, when your offense isn't going, those games might look a little ugly. And at times, maybe that's just who we are and that's how we win.

“But I feel like in this tournament, we've kind of flipped a switch. We've had a couple of games where we have not shot the ball well, and we've just found a way to make key plays at key times and gotten the stops that we've needed.”

