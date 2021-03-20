Blackhawk must find way to slow prolific scorer

Blackhawk Christian has become a regular visitor to the boys basketball semistate round. When the Braves take the court at Elkhart's North Side Gym to face Class 2A Blackford today, it will be the third straight time Blackhawk Christian has been one of the final four teams in their classification (at least in tournaments that were completed as scheduled.)

But if the Braves (26-3) are to make it back to the title game in Indianapolis like they did for the first time in 2019, they'll have to end the career of one of Indiana's all-time great players.

Blackford's Luke Brown ranks fifth all time in Indiana boys basketball scoring at 2,977 points. He's by far the most productive scorer of any player who took the court in the state this season and is more than 700 points ahead of Marion's Jalen Blackmon, the next-most prolific active player.

Brown, who is committed to Stetson, is averaging 31.6 points and has slightly more points (916) than minutes played (909) this year.

He has made 65% of shot attempts in the 2-point range and 45% of 3s. Fouling him won't help matters: he's hitting 92% of his free throws, and nearly 20% of his points have come at the free throw line this season.

Brown has attempted more than twice as many shots as any other player on the team (562), but senior Landon Grimes is averaging 12.2 points and freshman Jack Wors is scoring 11.7 points a game.

“The kid is just an phenomenal shooter, he's got unbelievable range. And they have other pieces around Luke Brown that are other skilled basketball players, so that's going to present a good challenge for our players,” Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson said. “But I feel like our guys will be up for the challenge.”

The Bruins (25-4), who are playing in their first-ever semistate championship, are averaging 73.8 points – impressive but still well behind Blackhawk's 82.5.

“We don't necessarily want to slow anybody down. We don't mind playing up-and-down ourselves,” Davidson said. “Luke Brown, as we talk about with any great scorer, we want to make him earn whatever they get. We want to make them shoot over a hand.

“At the end of the game, we're going to be more concerned with what is his field goal percentage than how many points he scored.”

But if there's any team that won't be scared by this challenge, it's the Braves. They've spent the season ranked atop Class 2A: Caleb Furst is the headliner, averaging 21.5 points and 14.4 rebounds; Zane Burke is averaging 17.7 points; and Marcus Davidson 12.7 points. Callan Wood scores 9.2 points per game.

The Braves have made 234 3-pointers, which works out to just over eight a game.

“Our kids have invested so much, not just this year but going back many years. And so for them to be able to see the fruits of their labor with a third straight regional championship is obviously very gratifying to see,” Davidson said. “We've got another group that loves to play basketball. They love one another. They love playing together, and they have fun off the floor.

“They're just a great group of young men, so I think the expectations that come from the outside really affect this group, because of how focused they are and how much they enjoy one another.”

