Braves earn return trip to Indy for try at crown

Blackhawk Christian is going back to Indy.

The Braves started building a lead right out of the gate in the Class 2A semistate game against Blackford at Elkhart's North Side Gymnasium and never let up, winning 88-61 on Saturday.

It is the team's second straight semistate title.

“Especially the way last season ended, the opportunity to go back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse – I'm just overjoyed for our team,” said coach Marc Davidson, referring to the final rounds of the 2020 season being called off due to COVID-19.

Three Braves scored at least 20 points: Caleb Furst and Callan Wood each finished the game with 20, and Zane Burke with 21 after scoring 14 in the first quarter alone. Marcus Davidson had 17 points.

“Caleb Furst is such a commanding presence on the inside that teams double-team him and triple-team him,” Davidson said. “He's such an unselfish player that he does a good job of finding the open man. I think today our ball movement was exceptional.”

Blackhawk Christian (27-3) showed that a balanced offense can outperform even a mesmerizing solo performance: Blackford senior Luke Brown, who came in averaging 31.6 points, scored 10 points in the first quarter, had 19 at the half and finished with 34.

In a postgame interview before raising the trophy, Burke gave credit to Brown, who hit the 3,000-point milestone and passed Romeo Langford as the No. 4 all-time scorer in Indiana boys basketball history during the third quarter.

“One of the best players I've ever had to guard,” Burke said, noting that Brown had been double-teamed the whole game.

The Braves controlled the game from the get-go. In the first minute, Furst hit two free throws and scored on a dunk, then the Bruins (25-5) were called for a charge. Jacob Boyer hit his first shot then Burke hit his first 3, and Blackhawk Christian was up 9-0.

Burke scored seven points in a row for the Braves, putting his team up 13-4 with 5:20 still to play in the first quarter, and by 3:04 in the first quarter Blackford called its first timeout trailing 18-7. At that point, all seven of the Bruins points had come from Brown, while four different players had scored for the Braves.

Brown scored his team's first 10 points, and Dane Baker hit a 3-pointer right before the end of the first quarter to make it 29-13.

Baker also opened the second quarter with a 3, and Bruins big man Landon Grimes completed a 3-point play when he received a cross-court heave from Brown and was fouled.

That closed the gap to 29-19, but a 7-0 run by the Braves quickly had them back up 38-21, and Blackhawk Christian took a 43-28 lead into halftime.

Blackhawk Christian will face Parke Heritage, which defeated Sourthridge 40-36 on Saturday, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 1:30 p.m. on April 3.

