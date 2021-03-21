Leo wins despite trailing 16 at half

Leo's storybook run through the Class 3A state playoffs continued with a 61-59 victory over South Bend St. Joseph on Saturday, as the Lions claimed the program's first semistate title.

The Lions trailed 35-19 at halftime at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart, but slowly pulled even in the second half.

“I guess I have to say, It's amazing that that happened, but I'm not totally surprised that this team was able to pull it off, because of who they are,” Leo coach Cary Cogdell said.

St. Joseph hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 59, and Leo took possession clearly angling to take the last shot. Senior Blake Davison drove down the lane and banked the go-ahead shot off the glass.

Leo thought the game was won then, but the refs put 1.7 seconds back on the clock. The desperation heave by St. Joseph missed, and the Lions student section, which had to be held back after Davison's shot, then flooded the court.

“It was just heart, we knew we had it in us,” Davison said in a TV interview after the game. “We just fought back every possession, every possession counts. It ended up paying off.”

Davison hit the final three shots of the game for the Lions, including a 3-pointer that gave Leo a 59-58 lead with 1:03 to play. He finished with 17 points, as did Zack Troyer, who scored 10 in the third quarter alone and also had nine rebounds. Troyer and DJ Allen combined to make seven of their eight shot attempts in the third quarter, cutting the Leo deficit from 16 points at halftime to eight points.

Allen, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, started the fourth quarter by being fouled on a shot, and he completed the 3-point play to make the score 45-40 St. Joseph.

Xavier Middleton then hit a 3-pointer – the first of the game for the Lions – to cut the deficit to 2. He tied the game for the first time at 48-48 with an old-fashioned 3-point play, and St. Joseph star J.R. Konieczny picked up his fourth foul with four minutes left to play soon afterward. Middleton would finish the game with nine points.

The Notre Dame commit was unstoppable in the first half and had 20 points by halftime, but was held scoreless in the second half, when Middleton took the lead in guarding him.

“I thought (Middleton) was aggressive on him and pressured him – but you can't stop a kid like that without a team effort,” Cogdell said. “It was five guys helping on him. Because he's too good. You saw the first half when he was killing us. It just had to be better in the second half. It was really our defense that won that game for us.

St. Joseph shot 51.7% in the first half, but that fell to 29.2% in the second half. Those numbers were flipped for the Lions, who shot just 32% in the first half but improved to 50% in the third and fourth quarters.

The Lions will face Silver Creek in the Class 3A state final, which will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. on April 3.

vjacobsen@jg.net