Patterson decides to play for UConn

When the lights came on, Ayanna Patterson had a Husky emblazoned on her chest.

The Homestead junior, the No. 3 player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN, committed to play her college basketball for coach Geno Auriemma at Connecticut. She was surrounded for the Saturday announcement by family, friends and Spartans teammates at McMillen Park Center.

“Their basketball speaks for itself,” Patterson said. “Their program itself is one of the greatest women's programs in the country, so being able to play there and play in front of their fanbase is everything.

“Just what they're able to do with their players, push them and push me to reach my capability in the future is everything.”

Patterson said she told Auriemma, who has won 11 national championships with the Huskies and is an eight-time National Coach of the Year, of her decision on a recent phone conversation. It was a normal catch-up call from the Huskies coach, until Patterson informed the coach she'd be committing to play in Storrs, Connecticut.

“He was like, 'Are you serious?'” Patterson said of Auriemma's reaction. “I said, 'Yes, I'm in, 100%.' ”

Patterson, a 6-foot-2 wing, made her announcement on one of the McMillen Center's basketball courts, while sitting at a table and flanked by her parents. Before the announcement, a video was projected on the wall, with clips of Patterson working on her game spliced over audio of the Indiana Junior All-Star thanking her parents, friends, coaches, trainers and teammates.

The final image was Patterson in a Huskies jersey. Once the lights came on, the Spartans wing had donned a Connecticut T-shirt, sending up cheers and applause from the dozens of assembled onlookers.

“I don't want to get emotional, but I'm a proud father,” Patterson's father, Andre Patterson, said after the announcement. “It's been a long journey and she has a longer journey to go. But, you deserve it.”

Patterson's commitment means two of the top five players in the 2022 class have chosen the Huskies, with Patterson joining San Diego post player Isuneh Brady. Connecticut has been to 12 straight Final Fours and is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season.

“It's a big relief,” said Patterson, who will study graphic design and business in college. “Just to have an answer to the question of where I'm going. I'm going to UConn.”

dsinn@jg.net