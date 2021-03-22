High School Baseball: 5 to watch

When the coronavirus pandemic wiped out prep basketball postseason play after sectionals in 2020, those athletes geared up to play baseball saw the season end before it even started. Unfortunately, those graduating seniors never saw their chance to don their teams' jerseys for their final seasons, and that lost year of practice could create some wild, unexpected scenarios playing out in conference races across the region's diamonds.

Players

Steele Jackson, DeKalb: The Barons won 19 games in 2019, with the then-sophomore batting .402 (33-for-82) in 101 plate appearances, adding five home runs and 30 RBI.

AJ Dull, South Adams: The junior posted a .366 (15-for-41) batting average as a freshman two springs ago, while getting hit by a pitch a whopping 10 times.

Owen Willard, Eastside: The junior hit 88 mph on an infield velocity test at the Prep Baseball Report Indiana Preseason All-State Class of 2022 Showcase in late February.

Augie DiFederico, New Haven: The senior hit .322 (28-for-99) as a sophomore with 20 runs scored and 18 RBI.

Brenden Lytle, Bishop Dwenger: The senior helped propel the Saints to a 20-win season two years ago.

Teams

Bellmont: The Braves finished just 4-3 against Northeast 8 competition in 2019 but landed six players on the NEIBA Player of the Year Watch List, second-best in the conference.

Carroll: The perennial area power always seemingly features at least one NCAA Division I-caliber pitcher on the roster. The NEIBA Player of the Year Watch List features a half dozen Chargers, who advanced to the regional championship in 2019.

Bluffton: Like Carroll, the Tigers won a regional semifinal in 2019, the only other area team to accomplish the feat.

Homestead: In 2019, the Spartans won 23 games, and the quartet of Carter Mathison, Luke Palmer, Kaleb Kolpien and Graham Kollen all return after combining for 113 hits two springs ago.

Leo: A 19-win squad in 2019, the Lions tied Homestead with seven players tabbed in the NEIBA Player of the Year Watch List.

Stories To Watch

COVID-19 casualty: With the pandemic wiping out the 2020 season, pitcher arm health may step into the forefront this spring. Pitchers could see a bump in pitch speed with the decreased use, but ramping up too quickly could cause shoulder issues.

Parkview Field a big hit: The TinCaps' home field has hosted high school games since opening in 2009. This season will feature a record 29 prep games at Parkview Field: all 12 high schools within Fort Wayne and 28 other schools from the region while get a chance to play on the professionals' diamond.

Preseason powers: Three area teams find themselves ranked within the top 10 in their respective classes in the IHSBCA preseason poll. Homestead opens the season No. 7 in Class 4A, South Adams sits at No. 3 in Class 2A, and Blackhawk Christian is ranked eighth in Class A.

“Four” your consideration: In addition to the top-10 teams, a quartet of area squads also received votes in the preliminary rankings. Bishop Dwenger (Class 3A), Eastside (Class 2A), Canterbury (Class A) and Fremont (Class A) each received votes.

Trophy chasing: Area squads will participate in a total of 11 sectionals spanning the state's four classes. Sectionals including area schools include Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in Class 4A, Nos. 21, 22 and 23 in Class 3A, Nos. 35, 36 and 37 in Class 2A and Nos. 51 and 55 in Class A.