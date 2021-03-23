Leo's 1st trip to title game bigger than coach imagined

INDIANAPOLIS – Leo boys basketball coach Cary Cogdell knew that taking a team on a deep run through the state tournament would be a big deal – for him, for his players and for the whole community.

But when the Lions arrived home Saturday night with an escort from local first responders, sirens blaring, and pulled into the school parking lot where dozens and dozens of cars were waiting to welcome the them, Cogdell started to understand exactly what this meant for Leo-Cedarville.

Cogdell said he's been overwhelmed by text messages, phone calls and emails, some from people he hasn't heard from in years, some telling him they cried when Leo beat South Bend St. Joseph 61-59 to claim a Class 3A semistate title and send Leo to its first boys basketball state title game after nearly a century participating in the tournament.

“Sometimes you're in a bubble when you're on the team and a part of it,” Cogdell said at the state finals coaches meeting and press conference at the IHSAA headquarters on Monday. “And then you realize when you come back and you see all those people and how excited they are, and truly how emotional people have gotten about it. That has been maybe the thing that's surprised me the most. You get how big it actually is to so many people.

“I kind of feel like I'm living out the movie 'Hoosiers,' a little bit.”

The Lions (24-4) are matched up against the Silver Creek Dragons (24-4), who are excited but hardly surprised to be back at the state finals. The Dragons, who finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the AP Class 3A poll, won their first state title in 2019, when Trey Kaufman, who's committed to Purdue, and Kooper Jacobi, who's committed to Toledo, were just sophomores. Silver Creek won a sectional title and was among the favorites to win the state title in 2020 before the rest of the tournament was called off. Dragons coach Brandon Hoffman said his group is now making up for that lost opportunity.

“Our motto's kind of been 'Unfinished business,' ” Hoffman said. “We only had one senior last year. Our team was very similar last year to what it is this year, lot of the same kids. So there's joy, relief, excitement that we're standing here now, with the tournament almost completed.”

The other Fort Wayne-area team to reach the state finals, Class 2A Blackhawk Christian (27-3), is in much the same position as Silver Creek: The Braves won their first state title in 2019, and many observers thought they could make it two in a row in 2020. Instead, the extraordinary senior class that includes Mr. Basketball candidate Caleb Furst, Zane Burke, who's committed to Saint Francis, and long-range shooting threat Marcus Davidson hope to lead the Braves to state title No. 2 in two weeks.

Blackhawk Christian's opponent, Parke Heritage (27-3), finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, and even Wolves coach Rich Schelsky admits most people assumed it would be Shenandoah representing the south half of the state at the championship. But Parke Heritage beat Shenandoah 52-33 in the Greenfield-Central Regional final, and then narrowly beat Southridge 40-36 to reach the finals, the first in school history.

Schelsky said that he has attended many state finals as a fan, and started to bring each of his three children along once they were old enough.

He said that his kids love the experience so much that they play “Back Home in Indiana” at their house “all the time.”

“Our kids, they've grown up going to state finals and watching them sing that,” Schelsky said. “When that moment hits – I'm not necessarily a real lovey-dovey kind of guy, but it will probably be a teary moment for me. The magnitude of the moment: We made it there, that's us on the floor getting ready to play. It's kind of corny, but it's a big deal to us.”

