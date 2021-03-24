Runners returning after long time off

Track and field athletes have had to wait nearly two full years since their last season. The cross country season this fall gave us a glimpse of some of the distance runners who are likely to excel this spring, but the landscape for sprints and field events could surprise us this spring.

5 athletes to watch

Addison Wiley, Huntington North: The junior Viking made a shocking freshman debut, smashing her personal record in the 1,600 in championship meet after championship meet, culminating in a come-from-behind first-place finish at the state meet in Bloomington. She finished sixth at the state cross country meet last fall, and this winter she set state indoor records in the 800 (2:09.69), 1,600 (4:45.77) and 3,200 (10:16.91).

Zoe Duffus, Carroll: The Penn State commit has been putting up some of the strongest performances of her career as a senior. She finished second at the state cross country meet in 18:02.2, just two seconds behind winner Karina James of Lowell.

Morgan Patterson, Northrop: Carrying on a long legacy of Bruins stars, Patterson, now a junior, competed in the state meet in three events as a freshman – the 100-meter hurdles, the 400-meter relay and the long jump.

Karis Davis, Leo: Davis also reached the 2019 state meet as a freshman, finishing with the 22nd-best prelims time in the 100-meter dash in 12.60. She also finished second in that event at the regional meet in Marion.

Josephine Gery, Homestead: Gery, now a senior, was the pole vault regional champion in 2019 and finished fourth at the state meet with a clearance of 11 feet, 9 inches.

4 teams to watch

Homestead: The Spartans won their first regional title in team history in 2019, ending a 10-year regional title streak by Northrop. Many of the scorers from the 2019 title team have since graduated, but field event athletes like Gery and a distance corps that qualified for the 2020 cross country state finals as a team should give the Spartans a wide range of events in which they can score.

Northrop: The regional streak title streak ended in 2019, but the Bruins have still won 28 sectional titles, including the last six. They are also the defending SAC champions.

Warsaw: The Tigers have their own sectional streak going strong at 13 straight titles. They won the New Haven Invite on Saturday, topping the field of 10 teams.

East Noble: The Knights have won sectional titles in each of the last two seasons, edging Angola by just over 10 points in 2019. East Noble has also won the last two NE8 championship meets.

3 storylines

Where will the state meet be? This month, the IHSAA announced that the track and field state finals, which were originally supposed to be held June 4 and 5 at Indiana University, can no longer be held there as the university will not permit a large-scale event with spectators this season. The IHSAA said it intends to return to IU for state finals in the future, but the location for the 2021 state meet has not yet been announced.

Sailing Saints: The Bishop Dwenger 3,200 team took eighth at the state meet in 9:23.97, after setting the SAC meet record and winning the Northrop Sectional and Marion Regional titles. Katie Nix, a junior on that team, has since graduated, but Natalee Vogan and Nora Steele were just sophomores and Kaitlyn Woods just a freshman. Could there be more records still to fall?

Fresh faces: Get ready for breakout stars. Many new athletes missed a chance to compete as freshmen or gain some attention at middle school meets, so there could be some very pleasant surprises in store among the freshman and sophomore ranks.

