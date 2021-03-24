Wednesday, March 24, 2021 2:30 pm
Tiny school, big feat: First playoff win for Michigan school since '55
Associated Press
ALBA, Mich. -- A boys basketball team in northern Michigan has won its first state playoff game since 1955.
Alba defeated Central Lake, 43-39, in a district game Tuesday night.
“Due to COVID, we didn't pour anything on anybody,” coach Nathan Bootz said Wednesday when asked whether he got a Gatorade shower after the big victory. “There were tears shed in the locker room. It was a special moment because we're just a small group. We're a family.”
How small? The team has only seven players, including a seventh-grader.
Alba is in Antrim County, 40 miles northeast of Traverse City. The high school has 31 students.
Next for the Wildcats -- a game Thursday night against Ellsworth, regular-season champions in the Northern Lakes Conference. It's like the biblical David vs. Goliath.
“And we have a whole bag of stones,” the coach joked. “We’ve got to play smart basketball, control possessions and limit their opportunities to score.”
