Time again to get into swing of season

Like every other spring sport, there was no high school boys golf season in 2020. But as an individual sport played on wide-open courses, golf was a perfect socially distant activity, and most junior golfers had plenty of opportunities to hit the links in the summer and fall.

Many even participated in tournaments organized by the Indiana Golf Association.

Thankfully, there will be both IHSAA and junior events this spring and summer. Practices are underway now, and high school contests are allowed to begin Monday.

5 players to watch

Nick Holder, Bishop Dwenger: Now a senior, he shot a 13-over 157 at the 2019 state finals to finish tied for 34th, the second-best performance by a local golfer at that tournament. He took fourth at the Indiana Junior Golf Championship at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin last June with a two-round 147 (+3), and officially signed with Purdue Fort Wayne golf Tuesday.

Jack Yeager, Warsaw: Yeager was part of a remarkably young Tigers team that reached the state finals in 2019, where he was one of just 10 freshmen in the field of 100.

Alex Hedrick, Columbia City: Now a junior, Hedrick qualified for the state tournament as an individual during his freshman year by carding a 75 at Swan Lake at the 2019 Plymouth Regional. He finished tied for fourth at the Boys State Qualifier at Chestnut Hills and then took fourth at the Boys-Indiana Junior PGA Championship in Peru.

Cameron GeRue, Carroll: GeRue was the individual medalist at the 2019 East Noble Sectional at Noble Hawk, carding an even-par 71 as a freshman.

John Barce, Blackhawk Christian: Now a senior, Barce shot a 79 at the 2019 Canterbury Sectional, which means he missed qualifying for the Plymouth Regional by a stroke. But at the Chestnut Hills Boys State Qualifier last June, he shot a 3-over 75 that tied him for the best round of the tournament with Levi Follett, a 2020 Garrett graduate.

4 teams to watch

Bishop Dwenger: One of just two local teams to qualify for the state meet in 2019, the Saints finished ninth. They have won two straight sectional titles and edged Penn by two strokes to claim the 2019 Plymouth Regional. Holder and Sam Brita, a senior who tied for fourth at last year's Chestnut Hills qualifier, should lead the Saints.

Warsaw: The other local team qualifier at the 2019 state finals, the Tigers took third at the regional with a team score of 318 despite having just one senior in the lineup. Multiple members of that team have moved on from Warsaw in the nearly two years since, but Yeager and Tucker Carlile, now a senior, should both by key for the Tigers.

Canterbury: The Cavaliers finished second at their home sectional in 2019 and then finished fourth at the Plymouth Regional, just one stroke behind state-qualifying Warsaw. But three of the five golfers in that championship lineup were seniors – will they be able to put together as competitive a team this season?

Columbia City: A lineup of five Columbia City players entered the 2020 Indiana Boys Team Event event last June, qualified for the state tournament held at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen course and placed 12th at the tournament that was organized by the IGA as a small consolation for the high school golfers who were not allowed to complete an IHSAA season.

3 storylines

Missed season: Junior events gave us a glimpse of how high school golfers were progressing in 2020, but with no IHSAA season there will surely be young high school competitors who flew under the radar – and could surprise us this spring.

Individual medalists: Bishop Dwenger's Logan Ryan was the individual state champion in his senior season in 2018. Northeast Indiana has produced a number of individual winners over the years, but could another be on the way this season?

Catching Carmel: The Greyhounds, whose home course of Prairie View has hosted the state finals since 2015, has won the last two state titles and claimed the most recent individual champion in Nick Dentino. Their quest for three straight was foiled by the pandemic, but can any other team best them in 2021?

vjacobsen@jg.net