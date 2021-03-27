Questions abound after lost year

Get ready for surprises. That's true in any sport in any year, but with nearly two years since the last girls tennis seasons many coaches across the region say they don't know what to expect, not from their own teams and certainly not from the opponents whose rosters will look radically different this spring.

Matches are allowed to start Monday, sectionals will be played May 19-22 and regionals May 25-26. The team state finals will take place on June 4-5.

5 Players to Watch

Morgan Render, Homestead: Now a senior, Render was a first-team all-state selection with doubles partner Payton Krahn in 2019. The pair finished the season 18-4 and competed in the individual state tournament that year, getting knocked out in their first match at the Kokomo Regional.

Olivia Creech, Homestead: The senior, who went 16-7 in 2019, was ranked as the No. 18 girls tennis recruit in the state by tennisrecruiting.net, the top ranking for any local player. She signed with Spring Arbor in December.

Cecelia Martin and Victoria Skender, Carroll: These two Chargers played No. 2 doubles in 2019, earning a point for Carroll by beating Homestead's Pravi Jain and Anna Topmiller in the regional championship match. They also forced a tie-breaker against Indianapolis Cathedral's No. 2 doubles at semistate, the most competitive of any of the Chargers' matches that day. Both are back playing this year (Martin is a senior, Skender a junior).

Dani Gavilanez, Norwell: Knights coach Holly Kimball said Gavilanez, the lone returning Knight with varsity experience, has been a great leader who has done a great job “rallying the returners and incorporating the new kids.”

5 Teams to Watch

Homestead: The Spartans had a remarkably young team in 2019, when the varsity lineup went 11-6 and won the program's 30th sectional title before falling to Carroll in the regional tournament. But two years later, the team has seven seniors on the roster and five returning players who played varsity matches in 2019 (Render, Creech, senior Jenna Lewis, Topmiller and junior Ellie Cook). Homestead's depth is further bolstered by players such as Lillian Trinh, who played JV matches as a sophomore, and has since signed to play tennis at Trine.

Carroll: The Chargers won their fifth regional title (and fourth straight) in 2019 by beating Homestead 4-1. The Chargers have six seniors on their roster. In addition to Martin and Skender, the Chargers will be led by senior Maggie Brennan, sophomore Samantha Hess and Emily Davis, who will probably be playing doubles.

Concordia: As is the case with many other local teams, Cadets coach Steve Butz said Concordia has had a lot of turnover since 2019. But the Cadets beat South Side 5-0 on the Zollner courts in 2019 to win their third straight sectional title and 16th overall.

Norwell: The bad news for the Knights is that three-quarters of their team has never played high school tennis before. The better news for the two-time defending NE8 champs and defending sectional champs is that many other teams are in the same boat. The exciting news for Norwell is that the young lineup includes a number of three-sport athletes whose athletic abilities might make up for their lack of high school experience.

Warsaw: The familiar story continues with the Tigers – they have won a sectional title in every season since 2001. But most of the lineup from that 2019 championship has since graduated. Will the new Warsaw players have what it takes to keep up the tradition?

5 Storylines

Sleeper teams: Because last year's high school season was canceled – and many junior tournaments typically played in the summer were also called off – just about every coach has said it is difficult to determine who will turn out for tennis this year and how their games have progressed over the last two years.

Getting past Cathedral: The Irish are the defending state champions, but even more notable for local tennis fans, Cathedral has knocked Carroll out of each of the last three state tournaments.

Spectator limitations: COVID restrictions may be lessening, but some schools may still try to prevent crowds outside the court during matches. If you plan to attend a match, check current county and school restrictions first.

Will the Jets rise or fall?: Adams Central was the class of the ACAC in 2019 as the Jets won the conference and each member of the varsity lineup earned all-conference honors. But like many teams, most of those players have graduated in the interim. What the Jets have in the tank this season?

New coach for the Tigers: Stacy Lind, who was already the Warsaw boys tennis coach, will take over the girls team this year in what promises to be a season full of surprises.

