Leo roster makes case for school's best

Leo has played in the IHSAA boys basketball tournament every year since 1925. But the Lions, who joined the IHSAA 100 years ago and became a permanent member in 1923, had never won a regional title until they defeated NorthWood 47-46 this month.

A come-from-behind 61-59 semistate victory over South Bend St. Joseph, that punched a ticket for Leo (24-4) to the state final, added to the argument that this season's roster is the Lions' all-time greatest.

“Their chemistry is at a different level. Their lack of individual ego and putting the team above the individual is just at a different level,” Leo coach Cary Cogdell said. “We've had a lot of teams that have done this, but this team is just different. They're a team that just wants to win. If they play a lot, play a little; if they score a lot, score a little; don't play at all, they all seem to buy into: 'This is what's best for us, and we're going to do what's best for the team.'”

Cogdell, who played for the Lions between 1991 and 1994 and jokes that he has “purple blood,” admits he probably wasn't as dedicated to being a good teammate when he was a teenager as his players are today.

“That's inspiring as a coach, because that's why you do this, you know?” said Cogdell, who has led the Lions for 17 years. “You're trying to be the best you can be, and I feel like we've tapped our talent.”

That combination of skill, teamwork and good luck has come up big during the Class 3A tournament run. Take the sectional semifinal against Bishop Luers, which the Lions won in overtime: After a missed free throw, senior Blake Davison made a 3-pointer that gave Leo a 2-point advantage with seconds to go, which proved to be an essential cushion as Naylon Thompson scored to tie the game on the last play of regulation. If Davison had missed that shot, if senior Xavier Middleton hadn't hit Davison with the pass, or if junior DJ Allen hadn't grabbed the rebound to set up the play, Leo's season could've been over.

The same would be true of the heads-up play at the end of the regional game against NorthWood: If junior guard Ayden Ruble hadn't gotten a hand in to foul sophomore Cade Brennan, pulling what appeared to be the game-winner off the board, it would've been the Lions dealing with heartbreak on the floor of the historic New Castle gym.

Senior forward Zack Troyer and Davison each scored 17 points in a full 32 minutes of play against St. Joseph, and every one of their baskets proved to be pivotal – perhaps none more so than Davison's go-ahead shot with 1.7 seconds to play. Just as key, Middleton led a full team effort on defense that held St. Joseph star J.R. Konieczny scoreless in the second half.

“We've been put in this position for a reason. I feel like we worked hard all season, and that's paying off,” Allen said. “We're down a little bit, and we come back. We get lucky here and there, and that's the luck of the draw, how it's destined to be.”

Davison agreed that luck is an example of hard work paying off.

“It really is just the hard work. I don't think people understand day-in, day-out, what it takes to get here. And I just think we have that,” Davidson said. “I don't think I've really looked back and realized what we've done yet, I think I will after this game on Saturday.”

The Lions face Silver Creek (24-4) in the state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 5 p.m.

