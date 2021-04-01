'Really special' Blackhawk class gets 1 last game

When the senior class at Blackhawk Christian began playing for the Braves during the 2017-18 season, the program had never won a state championship. In fact, it had not even captured a regional championship since 2005.

Four seasons later, Blackhawk is one win away from a second state championship in three seasons. The Braves will take on Parke Heritage on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the Class 2A title in what, win or loss, will be the last ride for the most successful class in the history of the school.

“Every year in the locker room after the last game, it's hard,” Blackhawk coach Marc Davidson said. “It's usually after a loss. Two years ago, it was after a win and it was still hard because you just hate to see guys leave the program, but you understand that's part of the journey and that's the next step for them. This group has been really special.”

Blackhawk (27-3) won its first state championship in 2019, defeating Barr-Reeve for the Class A title. With star big man Caleb Furst only a sophomore and some talented young players around him, it seemed as though the Braves would have a chance to win three straight championships.

Instead, the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic before regionals and Blackhawk, which was 23-3 and sectional champion when the season ended, was left with only one more chance to take home a state title trophy. With that goal in sight, the Braves are trying to soak in the moment while also focusing on beating the Wolves (27-3).

“We're really thankful for this because last year we had it taken away,” said senior Marcus Davidson, Marc Davidson's son. “I'd say because of that especially, we're making sure to make the most of it and savor each and every practice.”

Davidson is one four seniors in the starting lineup, joining Furst and guards Zane Burke and Callan Wood. That class has a chance to win its 105th game Saturday. After that, Furst will move on to play at Purdue and Burke will join the Saint Francis basketball team, while Wood will play baseball for the Cougars.

Along with seniors Luke Moorman and Andrew McIntosh, that group has one more game to cement its already towering legacy.

“The experience of it being our last game is a lot different (than 2019),” said Burke, who scored 10 points in the 2019 state championship game. “It's our last time playing together as a team and that adds some extra weight, some extra motivation, so we're hoping to come out with the victory.

“Those guys are like my brothers. Ever since I came (to Blackhawk) sophomore year, they've been welcoming to me. Every day off the court we hang out outside of school and then when we come (in the gym), we're just having fun, enjoying our last time around. ... I'm just going to soak in the experience and the last time playing with my friends.”

Despite all the success this class has had, it refused to relax and has played like the Class 2A favorite all year. In the state tournament, the Braves have won every game by double digits.

“The job's not done yet,” Burke said. “We have to come in and win (Saturday) and then we'll finally be satisfied.”

