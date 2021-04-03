Blackhawk captures second state title in three seasons

INDIANAPOLIS – Blackhawk Christian did it again.

The Class 2A No. 1 Braves dispatched a pesky Parke Heritage team 55-40 behind 20 points and seven rebounds from Caleb Furst and 14 points apiece from Jacob Boyer and Zane Burke on the way to the program's second state championship in three years this afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Blackhawk (28-3) led by as many as 12 in the first half, but the fifth-ranked Wolves (27-4) made a move in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to as few as four. Down the stretch, however, the upstart from Rockville just didn't have answer for Furst, the future Purdue center.

After a quiet first half plagued by foul trouble, the 6-foot-10 senior took over the game in the third quarter, scoring 10 consecutive Blackhawk points to stymie the Parke Heritage charge. He repeatedly bullied his way to the rim against smaller Wolves, whose tallest player stands 6-4.

On the Braves' opening fourth-quarter possession, the Mr. Basketball candidate drained a 3 from the left corner to put his team ahead 42-31 and pumped his fist as he ran back down the court. The Wolves never got closer than nine again.

Furst had 18 points in the second half and added six blocks to his line.

The Braves won their 17th consecutive playoff game after capturing the Class A state championship in 2019 and a sectional title in 2020 before the remainder of the tournament was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furst's class, which also includes Burke, Marcus Davidson and Callan Wood, won its 105th game to cap a career that included four sectional crowns, three regional crowns and two state championships, the first two in Blackhawk history.

The underdogs held their own in the early going and took their only lead of the game with 3:16 left in the opening quarter when senior guard Riley Ferguson drove for a layup that put the Wolves ahead 5-4.

Blackhawk turned to Furst for an answer and he delivered, receiving the ball in the high post and then finding a cutting Burke for an alley-oop dunk to put the Braves back in front and snap a streak of four straight missed shots.

That basket seemed to snap the Braves out of their early doldrums and it kicked off a game-turning 14-1 run over the ensuing six minutes. Parke Heritage missed eight consecutive shots following Ferguson's layup and when Burke hit a 3 with 4:38 left in the half, he had 10 points and Blackhawk was in front 18-6.

Parke Heritage closed the gap to five down the stretch of the second quarter, bringing the crowd to life and sending a rousing "Let's go Wolves" chant through Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Davidson silenced the crowd with a deep 3 in the waning seconds of the second quarter and the Braves went into halftime ahead 27-19 after a 5-for-9 shooting performance from long distance.

Furst, who picked up his second foul early in the second quarter, had only two points in the first half, but Burke and Boyer combined for 22.

Parke Heritage shot just 28% from the field, including 23% in the first half.

