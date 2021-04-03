Leo runs out of time in title game, falls 50-49

INDIANAPOLIS – Leo came so close to pulling off one more shocking win, but for the first time in the Lions' dramatic postseason run they simply ran out of time for a miracle, falling 50-49 to Silver Creek in the Class 3A state finals on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Silver Creek (25-4), which had also won the Class 3A title in 2019 and had been a favorite to repeat in the unfinished 2020 tournament, took a 48-42 lead on a bucket by senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn with 2:46 left in the game, and once the clock ticked under 2 minutes the Dragons seemed content to play keep-away to earn their second state title.

It wouldn't be that easy. With 1:17 to play, Leo (24-5) fouled junior guard Brandon Northern, who then missed the front end of a one-and-one. Silver Creek senior Kooper Jacobi grabbed the rebound, but Leo senior forward Zack Troyer stole the ball. Seasoned 3-point shooters Blake Davison and Xavier Middleton both missed shots, but Leo kept possession and with 52 seconds to play junior forward Demetrious Allen finally connected, hitting his first 3-pointer of the year to cut the Silver Creek lead to 48-45.

Leo fouled once again, this time putting Jacobi on the line, and once again he missed the shot. This time, Davison grabbed the rebound and then scored on a turnaround jumper with 41 seconds left to cut the lead to 48-47.

Silver Creek went to inbound the ball, but Davison stole it. Kaufmen-Renn blocked his shot, sending it sailing out of bounds, so Leo retained possession with 32 seconds to play.

Finally, with 15 seconds to go, Silver Creek turned the tables as Northern stole the ball. He was fouled by Troyer, and made his first free throw to stretch the lead back to two points. Northern missed the second foul shot, but Dragons junior guard Trey Schoen snared the rebound, was fouled. He also hit one of his two free throws to give Silver Creek at three-point lead with 11 seconds to play.

Troyer rebounded Shoen's missed second shot, threw the ball to Davison, and Davison targeted Allen under the net. Allen tossed in a layup with four seconds remaining to cut Silver Creek's lead to one point, but as the clock does not stop after a basket, and there was so little time that the Dragons didn't have to inbound the ball, the final four seconds ticked off the clock before Leo got another chance to touch the ball.

Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said he was perfectly happy to win a state title in that fashion.

"We'll concede that. When I saw them do it, I turned around and hugged my coaches," Hoffman said of watching Davison pass inside to Allen. "Although, the previous six possessions, we did not execute very well."

Despite shaky shooting in the early going (the Lions hit just 22.2% of their shots in the first quarter), Leo trailed just 11-9 heading into the second quarter. Trey Shoen hit a 3-pointer off the fast break that threatened to break the game wide open for the Dragons, but Leo would hold the Silver Creek scoreless for nearly six minutes following that trey.

Meanwhile, the Lions went on a 9-0 run, which included a layup by Troyer off a turnover that gave Leo a 15-14 lead and a 3-pointer by Leo senior guard Eric Steger that put the Lions up by four points. When Middleton got in on the action, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the half, the Lions were now up 21-16 over the Class 3A favorites.

But that slow, steadily-earned lead evaporated in the final 40 seconds of the first half. Silver Creek picked off a pass, and though Jacobi missed the shot attempt off the fast break, Allen was called for a foul as Silver Creek senior guard Isaac Hinton went up for a second-chance shot. Hinton only made his first free throw attempt, but Jacobi grabbed the rebound and put it back up for a layup despite being fouled by Middleton. Jacobi hit the free throw with the clock stopped at 0:29 to cut Leo's lead to 21-20, but Jacobi got another steal with nine seconds to go and scored on the fast break to give the Dragons a 22-21 halftime lead.

Davison, who shot 0 for 10 in the first half, started to come alive in the second half, scoring nine points in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, when Davison completed an old-fashioned 3-point play that cut the Dragons' lead to 46-42, he had scored 18 straight points for the Lions. He finished with a team-high 20 points, while Allen scored nine. Troyer led the team with 15 rebounds.

Jacobi led the Dragons with 18 points and 18 rebounds, and Kaufman-Renn, one of the leading Mr. Basketball contenders, scored 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting, though he also had 10 rebounds.

