Lions aware of tall task they face in Silver Creek

LEO-CEDARVILLE – Leo coach Cary Cogdell minced no words when discussing the opponent waiting to meet his Lions in the Class 3A boys basketball state finals today.

“They pose a lot of challenges. I really don't think they have any weaknesses,” Cogdell said of Silver Creek (24-4), which won its first boys basketball state title in 2019 and would've been a favorite again in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn't canceled the tournament.

Challenge No. 1 comes in the form of senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is averaging 25 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. Back in 2019, he scored four points and had 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks as the Dragons beat Culver Academies in the state title game. These days, the 6-foot-9 senior is committed to Purdue and a strong Mr. Basketball contender.

Challenge No. 2 is senior forward Kooper Jacobi, who is 6-7 and headed to Toledo next year. He is averaging 21.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. As if that's not enough scoring for Leo (24-4) to worry about, Silver Creek junior guard Brandon Northern is scoring 15.3 points per game and dishing out 6.9 assists per contest.

“They're lengthy, athletic. They have very good guards around Kaufman. They get to the rim. They attack the offensive glass very well,” Leo senior Xavier Middleton said. “Rebounding will be a big thing come Saturday.”

Leo (24-4) might not have the finals experience of Silver Creek – or the high ranking (the Lions finished the regular season ranked ninth in the Class 3A AP Poll), or the scoring (Silver Creek is averaging 74 points, Leo just 60.2). But the Lions are one of the rare high school teams that approach the Dragons in height, as junior forward DJ Allen stands 6-7 and senior forward Zack Troyer is 6-6.

“Definitely defense,” Allen said when asked about the key to competing with the Dragons. “We know how well they produce offensively, so if we can come in and shut them down on the defensive end, we'll do a great job. Locking up their main guys and just giving all we have, that's what we've been doing all season, is giving all we've got.”

Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said he expects Allen and Troyer to make sure the championship game is an intense, physical matchup, and praised senior guard Blake Davison as “legit,” saying the Leo offense “starts with him.”

“They've won some close games in the tournament, and any time you're consistently winning close games, you're well coached. You have kids who are used to winning,” Hoffman said. “Just like the last bucket that they made against South Bend St. Joe, they're not afraid of making plays.”

That comeback win over No. 5 St. Joseph, when the Lions overcame a 16-point halftime deficit and Davison hit a game-winner with 1.3 seconds to play, was the only time Leo has faced a team ranked in the top-10 during the postseason run. The Dragons, meanwhile, have beaten three: No. 8 North Harrison in the sectional semifinals, No. 4 Heritage Hills in the regional semifinals and No. 6 Guerin Catholic in the semistate championship.

“We're confident in what we can do. I don't think I've really looked back and realized what we've done yet. I think I will after the game on Saturday,” Davison said.

vjacobsen@jg.net