Parke Heritage hopes to slow Braves' march

Blackhawk Christian against Parke Heritage isn't quite David vs. Goliath – both teams are 27-3, after all – but 6-foot-10 future Purdue center Caleb Furst looks pretty big next to the Wolves, whose tallest player is 6-4.

No. 5 Parke Heritage is the last team standing between No. 1 Blackhawk and its second state championship in three years. The teams will meet today for the Class 2A crown at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The best class in Braves history will try to cement its legacy with another title.

The Braves have the advantage of experience: They've won 16 straight playoff games, including the 2019 Class A state championship. Parke Heritage, meanwhile, only opened during the 2018-19 year and this is its first trip past the regional.

“We just have to come in, work hard and trust our game plan,” Blackhawk guard Marcus Davidson said. “Because as long as we're playing the way we're capable of playing, I don't think there's any team that can beat us.

“Obviously, cherish the moment, don't treat it like it's no big deal, but still come in with a businesslike approach and treat it as just another game.”

The Wolves don't have a player big enough to match up with Furst one-on-one. Center Connor Davis averages 14.6 points and 8 rebounds, but he's giving up six inches to the Mr. Basketball candidate. Furst is averaging 21.5 points and 14.3 rebounds.

Parke Heritage's strategy will be to slow down the ball, limit Blackhawk's possessions and make Furst work for everything when the Braves do have the ball. That plan worked in the semistate against Southridge's Colson Montgomery, who came in averaging 24.3 points. The Wolves held Southridge to just 36 and won 40-36.

The difference in today's matchup is that Blackhawk has talented guards in Davidson (12.9 points per game), Zane Burke (17.9) and Callan Wood (9.6), and they cannot be left alone to send extra help at Furst.

“That's the huge challenge,” Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said of Blackhawk's supporting cast. “Nothing against Southridge, but Southridge was a one-man show. ... Blackhawk's a different animal.

“Burke and Davidson, because of their ability to stretch the floor, they're really the perfect makeup of a team because you've got the stud big guy in the paint that can score against anyone at anytime, but you've also got guys on the perimeter that really can stroke it. That's why they are what they are.”

Parke Heritage has not given up more than 42 points in any of its six games in the state tournament, and its sectional opener against Cloverdale saw the team from Rockville ahead 12-7 at halftime.

Blackhawk, meanwhile, has not scored fewer than 67 points in a game since Jan. 26.

The Braves usually get easy baskets by forcing turnovers in the backcourt with their pressure defense.

Schelsky said his team has five players who can handle the ball and that forcing Blackhawk to play half-court offense has been a significant focus of Parke Heritage's game plan.

Blackhawk is one win from cutting down the nets in Indianapolis. A team on what Schelsky called a “magical” run is the only obstacle remaining.

“We see it as a great challenge and we think our guys will be up for the challenge,” Braves coach Marc Davidson said.

