Braves champions again

INDIANAPOLIS – Blackhawk Christian had been there before.

When the Braves captured their second state championship in three seasons Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, there was no characteristic dogpile at center court. Instead, there was only a series of individual embraces on the bench as the team's stars exited the court in the final seconds.

“It was a lot of fun,” Braves senior Caleb Furst said of the victory. “I think I speak for all of us: There was no one else we'd rather do it with. We've been working at it for a long time. ... It's a very special team. Just to have Coach (Marc) Davidson at the helm to lead us through it and then Zane (Burke) and Marcus (Davidson) and all the seniors and everyone down to the last guy on the bench, that's definitely what I'll cherish the most.”

Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk dispatched No. 5 Parke Heritage 55-40 to capture the title behind 20 points, seven rebounds and six blocks from Furst and 14 points apiece from Zane Burke and Jacob Boyer.

The victory closed the book on a three-year run of dominance unmatched in Blackhawk history. The Braves' senior class – led by Furst, Burke, Davidson and Callan Wood – won 105 games in four years and captured four sectional titles, three regionals and two state championships.

Over the last three seasons, the Braves won 17 consecutive playoff games.

“I'm super proud of these guys,” Marc Davidson said of the senior class. “We talked about it (in the locker room), what these guys have accomplished between the lines on the basketball court has been remarkable. When you think about the wins, the postseason success.

“But what I'm most proud of is who they are as young men. They're exemplary young men. I've got a 10-year-old son who's a manager on this team and I love the fact he gets to be around these guys on a daily basis.”

The Braves (28-3) took control of the game with a 14-1 first-half run that turned an early one-point deficit into an 18-6 lead. Burke capped the run with a 3, giving him 10 points.

Blackhawk led 27-19 at halftime after going 5 for 9 from 3-point range and holding Parke Heritage (27-4) to 23% shooting in the opening 16 minutes.

The Wolves closed the gap to as few as four early in the second half, but were never able to solve the problems the 6-foot-10 Furst presented. The future Purdue center, who had only two points in a foul-plagued first half, exploded with 10 straight in the third quarter and then opened the fourth with an off-balance 3-pointer that ripped through the net and put Blackhawk up 42-31.

Furst pumped his fist as he ran back on defense and the upstart Wolves never threatened again.

“I'm biased, but there is nobody in this state that I'm taking ahead of Caleb Furst,” Marc Davidson said. “To me, it's not even close. (Saturday) was just the exclamation point of an unbelievable four-year run. ... In the second half he was like, 'Give me the ball' and he was just not going to be denied.”

The Braves would not be denied, finally grabbing their second title more than a year after their original quest for back-to-back championships was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, they celebrated like champions.

