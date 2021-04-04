Early foul trouble can't stop Furst

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s just one place from which senior forward Caleb Furst can’t hurt Blackhawk Christian’s opponents: the bench.

The senior, who was named the Class 2A Mental Attitude Award Winner after the Braves (28-3) beat Parke Heritage 55-40 on Saturday to claim the program’s second state title, menaced the Wolves (27-4) on defense with six blocked shots – a sizable number of attempts for a Parke Heritage team that made just 14 field goals all game.

“We had some looks at the rim that were normally buckets for us that he totally changed,” Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky said after his team shot 28% from the field. “We’ve played 31 games now, and I’m not sure we’ve played a handful of teams that have a true post player, let alone a 6-10 post player that can be a presence in the paint like that. That was definitely an adjustment for our guys.”

Furst spent most of the second quarter on the sidelines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse after picking up his second foul with just over six minutes to go in the half. His teammates stepped up in his absence and the Braves took a 27-19 lead into the break (junior forward Jacob Boyer was 4 for 4 for 12 points before halftime and senior Zane Burke scored 10 in the first half), but as Furst got rolling in the second half the Wolves fell further and further behind.

“It’s never easy to be on the bench, but I still wanted to be very loud and communicate from the bench, talk and let guys know what was going on,” Furst said. “(When I wasn’t in the game) we were able to do a great job of moving the ball, getting the looks we wanted.”

Despite that long stretch on the bench, the Purdue signee scored a team-leading 20 points, including 18 of the team’s final 26. Furst’s second-half run started with a second-chance dunk with 4:19 to play in the third quarter. He would go on to score four times from the paint before closing the book on his high school career.

But that wasn’t the only place Parke Heritage had to worry about him on offense, as he opened the fourth quarter by hitting a 3-pointer from in front of his own bench that stretched the Braves lead to 42-31.

And despite the early foul trouble, he was not called for any in the second half.

“I wish I could have held him for the fourth (quarter), but I got tired,” Parke Heritage senior forward Connor Davis said after the game. “He’s really strong, and he was able to push me away.”

