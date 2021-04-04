Late heroics come up short

INDIANAPOLIS – With less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Class 3A state championship game between Leo and Silver Creek on Saturday, Lions guard Blake Davison had zero points and was 0 for 11 from the field. At the time, Leo trailed by six.

“I think it's just the jitters of being in the state final,” Davison said. “The first half, I don't think many people shot very well. But you could tell in the second half everyone was getting more comfortable and it was just a great ballgame.”

It was a great game down the stretch in large part because of the 6-foot-1 senior, who was Leo's entire offense late in the third quarter and for much of the final period. He scored 20 points in the second half, a heroic performance that came up just short of leading Leo to its first-ever state championship. The Lions fell 50-49 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Davison, who averages 16.8 points, scored his first points of the game with two free throws at the 4:59 mark of the third quarter. He followed that with a driving layup and then a 3-pointer. When Silver Creek opened the lead up to eight early in the fourth quarter, he drilled another 3 and when he scored in the lane plus a foul with 4:05 remaining to cut the Leo deficit to 46-42, the future Indiana Tech guard had poured in 18 Lions points in a row.

“Just doing everything I can to win,” Davison said of his second-half performance. “It's not a one-person effort. Everyone was rebounding, hustling, I just happened to be the one putting it in. It just fell short in the end.”

Davison hit a jumper with 41 seconds left that pulled the Lions within one and then Leo put the ball in his hands in the final seconds, trailing 50-47. He had a chance at a contested game-tying 3, but instead passed to a wide-open Demetrious Allen under the basket. Though Allen scored, the clock ran out and Davison admitted he should have taken the shot.

“It was a situation where you put the ball in your best player's hands, especially the way he was playing in the second half, and as much as anything try to get out of his way,” Leo coach Cary Cogdell said of the final play.

Despite Leo coming up a point short, Cogdell stressed the importance of Davison in Leo history. The guard, whose Lions career came to an end Saturday, helped lead his team to its first sectional titles since 2002 and its first-ever regional and semistate crowns.

“He's our leader, these guys look to him,” the Leo coach said. “He has been a great player. I know sometimes that term is used loosely. It is not used loosely here. ... This loss hurts, but what hurts more is the loss of him and these seniors and the fact that it's just over.”

dsinn@jg.net