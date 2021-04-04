Lions come up short of crown

INDIANAPOLIS – Leo came so close to pulling off one more shocking win on Saturday, but for the first time in the Lions' dramatic postseason run they ran out of time for a miracle, falling 50-49 to Silver Creek in the Class 3A state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With 11 seconds remaining, Dragons junior guard Trey Schoen made his first free throw to give Silver Creek (25-4) a 50-47 lead, but missed the second. Leo senior forward Zack Troyer grabbed the rebound and sent the ball downcourt to senior guard Blake Davison, and Davison fed the ball to wide-open junior forward Demetrious Allen in the lane.

Allen finished the layup to make the score 50-49, but the clock does not stop after baskets, and with just four seconds left the Dragons let the clock hit zero without trying to inbound the ball.

“I knew we were down three. I probably should've shot that ball,” Davison said. “I just saw a wide-open DJ down there. I guess I didn't realize we didn't have five seconds to get the ball in. Just ended up that way.”

Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said he was perfectly happy to defend the Dragons' 2019 state title in that fashion.

“We'll concede that. When I saw them do it, I turned around and hugged my coaches,” Hoffman said of watching Davison pass inside to Allen. “Although, the previous six possessions, we did not execute very well.”

Silver Creek (25-4) took a 48-42 lead on a bucket by senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn with 2:46 left in the game.

It wouldn't be that easy.

With 1:17 remaining in the game, Leo (24-5) fouled junior guard Brandon Northern, who then missed the front end of a one-and-one. Silver Creek senior Kooper Jacobi snared the rebound, but Leo senior forward Zack Troyer stole the ball. Seasoned 3-point shooters Davison and Xavier Middleton both missed shots, but Leo kept possession and with 52 seconds to play Allen finally connected, hitting his first 3-pointer of the year to cut the Silver Creek lead to 48-45.

Leo fouled once again, this time putting Jacobi on the free-throw line, and he too missed the shot.

This time, Davison grabbed the rebound and then scored on a turnaround jumper with 41 seconds left to cut the lead to 48-47.

Silver Creek went to inbound the ball, but Davison stole it. Kaufmen-Renn blocked his shot, sending it sailing out of bounds, so Leo retained possession with 32 seconds to play.

Finally, with 15 seconds to go, Silver Creek turned the tables as Northern stole the ball. He was fouled by Troyer, and made his first free throw to stretch the lead back to two points.

Northern would miss the second foul shot, but Dragons junior guard Trey Schoen grabbed the rebound and was fouled, setting up the final sequence of the game.

Davison finished with a team-high 20 points, while Allen scored nine. Troyer led the team with 15 rebounds.

Jacobi led the Dragons with 18 points and 18 rebounds, and Kaufman-Renn, one of the leading Mr. Basketball contenders, scored 13 points on 5-17 shooting, though he also had 10 rebounds.

