Miscues costly in Bruins' victory

Northrop had only four hits, but used walks, Wayne's four errors and aggressive baserunning to earn a 10-6 conference win at Parkview Field on Tuesday afternoon to improve to 3-4.

Still, Northrop coach Matt Brumbaugh said that his team will need to start playing a crisper game.

“We have to play clean baseball, we haven't done it all year. And as long as we don't play clean, we're going to be in those kind of games where it's going to be a struggle,” Brumbaugh said. “I think a lot of it is just mental, whether it's putting pressure on themselves – there was a lot of experience from last year that we didn't get by not playing, and that's coming to the forefront right now.”

Bruins senior pitcher Jon Ummel gave up two runs on two hits in six innings. The Bruins took the lead in the second inning, when junior Sam Early walked, stole second, advanced to third as a pitch from Wayne's Clay Bruce got past the catcher and then scored on an Ummel single to left.

Northrop broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third. Bruce hit Northrop senior Greg Allen, then walked freshman Pernell Whitsett and sophomore Nick Pandoff to load the bases with no outs. Senior Aaron Smith hit a sacrifice fly that scored Allen, and then Whitsett scored when junior Luke Siren hit into a fielder's choice. Early's flare to shallow right field dropped in, allowing Siren to score to give Northrop a 4-0 lead. Early then scored came in on another errant pitch.

The Generals (0-3) got a run back in the top of the fourth after Ummel loaded the bases. With two out and LaDarius Griggs at bat, Ummel and catcher Calvin Roy clearly thought they had a third strike on Griggs, and while the two turned to the umpire for his ruling Wayne junior Kody Kern raced home from third.

Whitsett led off in the bottom of the fifth with a walk (one of his three). Pandoff then doubled, the only extra-base hit of the game for the Bruins, to score Whitsett for a 6-1 lead. Pandoff scored on a single by Siren, and Smith, who reached on a walk, score on a ground out by Early.

Northrop's Tarron White manufactured another run in the bottom of the sixth as he walked, stole second and third, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Allen. Whitsett scored the final run for the Bruins on another RBI single by Siren.

Ummel was relieved by Allen in the seventh inning. Wayne's Brady Moody began the seventh with a comebacker for an infield hit, and then scored on a double by Skyler Highlen. Jhonny Carvajal and Meek walked, loading the bases, and Kern drove them all in on a hit to center field. Kern tried to score on the play, but was tagged out in a collision at the plate for the final out of the game.

