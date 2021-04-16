North Side Relays welcomes girls

Track is back at North Side High School this weekend.

The 2020 track and field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – taking the annual North Side Relays with it – but Saturday 16 teams will be on hand for the resumption of the historic meet. And for the first time since legendary North Side track coach Rolla Chambers started the event in 1953, there will also be an associated showcase for the girls: the inaugural Legend Relays at Chambers Field starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

“When I was hired in July, I told our girls track coaches that I really wanted to start a girls-only track and field meet, and I thought it would be very appropriate and would give us a weekend of high-quality track and field at North Side,” said Andrew Klein, the North Side athletic director and meet director for this weekend's relay meets.

The Legend Relays will have a smaller, eight-team field for its first year – Columbia City, Central Noble, Churubusco, Angola, Muncie Central, Westview and South Side in addition to the host Legends. But Klein, who was also North Side's track coach from 2007 to 2014, said he expects to see the field grow in the coming years.

“We're already planning on it next year, and looking to add some additional girls teams. And ultimately the goal is to get both meets up to a full 18 teams,” Klein explained. “We have a nine-lane track, and having 18 teams at one meet really just makes sense and allows for high-quality competition in every heat. And we look forward to building and growing.”

The addition of a girls meet is not the only way that the Legends are looking to expand the reach of the North Side Relays: Klein said that starting next year, the program will likely include a Unified Relays meet with 12-16 teams. Unified track and field, which is an IHSAA-sanctioned sport and a Special Olympics project, allows students with and without intellectual disabilities to practice together and represent their school in competition.

Up to 500 tickets will be sold for the Legend Relays and North Side Relays this weekend. Since all spring sports were canceled in 2020 and Fort Wayne Community Schools instituted strict attendance rules for sporting events during much of the 2020 fall season, the spaced-out crowds will likely be the largest at Chambers Field since the fall of 2019.

“We're still working with the Allen County Board of Health to make sure that we have separate facilities for the athletes and then the fans that were allowed in,” Klein said. “We have a large stadium, but it'll kind of look bare and empty with the fans that hopefully we get, socially distanced and wearing masks.”

The North Side Relays field includes many of the large teams in the area, although 13-time champion North Central has opted not to drive up from Indianapolis because of coronavirus concerns.

But the Angola Hornets junior Izaiah Steury, the reigning state cross country champion, are expected to be in attendance. Steury finished 12th at the NSAF USA Meet of Champions last month in a personal-record time of 9:19.55. That gives him a good chance of besting the current meet record of 9:22.00, which was set by Futsum Zeinasellassie of North Central in 2009.

