Busco uses field events to win girls meet

North Side's Chambers Field played host to the girls Legend Relays for the first time Friday night, and Churubusco came away with the team title based on a strong performance in the field events.

The Eagles topped the eight-team field with 102.9 points, Angola was second with 74.5 and host North Side third with 65.8 in the new meet, which was designed to offer a similar experience to the historic, boys North Side Relays. The 16-team boys meet will take place today.

“It feels really good. I graduated from here in 2008, and I've been going to the boys North Side Relays for years,” said North Side girls coach Jessica James. “So this year, to finally have a girls relay meet, on a Friday night, it was a perfect night, it was really great.”

Churubusco racked up points in the field events: Kilah Smith won the shot put with a heave of 37 feet, 8 inches and took the discus title with a throw of 119 feet, 10 inches. Hannah Boersema took second in the shot put with a distance of 35 feet, 1 inch, giving Churubusco a 1-2 sweep in the event, and Busco's Bree Fulkerson took third in the discus.

The Eagles picked up 10 more points when Isabel Zuk won the long jump at 16 feet even, and Churubusco's Brealle Shearer won the pole vault with a clearance of 9 feet, 6 inches, beating runner-up Isabella Trine of Angola by a foot.

The final Busco push came in the hurdles: Audrey Zeigler and Zuk each won their heats of the 300-meter hurdles in times of 49.89 and 50.66 seconds and finished 1-2 in the final standings for the event. Boersema took second in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.46 seconds.

No one could keep up with Churubusco in the points standings, but Angola did make inroads in the relays: the Hornets won the middle distance relay, the first-ever race of the Legend Relays, in 7:04.24. South Side, which finished second, took an early lead, but Angola's Gracynn Hinkley nearly closed the gap during her third leg of 800 meters. The Hornets also dominated the distance medley relay, winning in 14:40.24, beating runner-up North Side by 49 seconds. They finished the meet by winning the 4x200-meter relay in 1:52.97. North Side was second in 1:55.34.

Hinkley is usually a distance runner – she finished third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:39.48 and ran legs of 800 and 1,600 meters in earlier relays – but she was a sprinter when she took the anchor leg of the 4x200, the final race of the night.

“I think (our coach) just wanted us to get some points in, and he just wanted to put me in it, just for fun. Probably because I hadn't done as well as I had hoped in the mile,” said Hinkley, who did not originally plan to run in the final race. “It was a little different, but it was fun. I definitely wouldn't say I'm that big of a fan of sprints, I'm more of a distance person. It was a little weird to end on a sprint tonight, it was a little different.”

The hosts claimed victory in the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 52.38 and the 4x400 in 4:21.45. North Side's Jaliyah Paige also claimed victory in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.00 seconds.

“I love the 4x400, but on Wednesday our 4x100 dropped the baton and got DQ'd. So today, for them to get it around and win and have a good time, that was really big for us,” James said.

Lauren Walda of South Side immediately sped to the lead right after the starting gun sounded in the 1,600-meter run.

And though the rest of the field might have closed in during the later laps, they never caught up, and Walda won in 5:34.03. Her teammate Jaclyn Embry was second in 5:38.88.

“I was expecting a lot more competition, so I wanted to get out as fast as I could, get a decent spot. I ended up way ahead of the competition, so I was a little confused for a little while,” said Walda, who said she believed this was her first-ever win in an invitational meet.

Ella Zolman of Central Noble won the 100-meter dash in 12.99 seconds.

South Side finished fourth in the team standings with 65 points, Central Noble fifth with 49 and Columbia City sixth with 34.4.

