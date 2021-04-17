Furst wins Mr. Basketball

Caleb Furst and his parents thought they were just walking into an interview for a local TV station on Wednesday night.

But it turned out that Blackhawk Christian coach Marc Davidson had told a “little white lie” to get them to the Braves gym. Only when Furst was told to go and grab his jersey to hold up for a picture – and found the iconic white jersey with a big red “1” on the front – did he realize he had been voted the Indiana Mr. Basketball winner for 2021.

“I had to keep it a little bit of a secret. ... It wasn't the easiest thing,” Furst said Friday after the IndyStar named him the winner. “I had to do it before with my commitment (to Purdue) and everything, so that made it a little bit easier.”

Furst's mother, Lotus Furst, said she was as surprised as anyone when Caleb pulled out that white jersey.

“My jaw dropped, I was floored,” Lotus said. “There aren't many good surprises in life, and that was a really good surprise.”

Furst won with 73 votes, finishing ahead of future Purdue teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, who had 47 votes. Blackford's Luke Brown, who is fourth on the state's all-time scoring list, was third with 40 votes.

Furst and the Class 2A Braves won their second state title in three seasons this month, and he was named the Class 2A Trester Mental Attitude award winner after the championship game. He scored 20 points and had seven rebounds and six blocked shots in the state championship win over Parke Heritage, concluding a season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots.

“He can be in the biggest of moments in the biggest of games, and he is as steady as can be,” Davidson said. “He just doesn't get affected by the moment, and I think his play really demonstrates that.”

After losing to Southwood in the Class A semistate his freshman year, Furst and his Braves teammates won 17 straight IHSAA state tournament games over the next three years, including the pair of state titles and a sectional championship in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The three top Mr. Basketball vote-getters from Class 2A and 3A schools defied recent voting patterns. No player from a school smaller than Class 4A has won since Cody Zeller of Class 3A Washington won in 2011. Furst is the second player from a Class 2A school to win, after Deshaun Thomas of Bishop Luers in 2010.

Furst and the Braves did have a big-school strength of schedule, beating 15 schools that are Class 3A, 4A or non-IHSAA schools.

“I think it speaks to the level of competition that Indiana basketball has all throughout the state,” Furst said. “We were able to play against Luke Brown and his team, and they're a great team and he's a great player. We played Trey Kaufman and his team, even though he was injured early in the year. And they're a great team as well. I think it speaks to the level of competition in Indiana, regardless of class, regardless of location in the state.”

Furst's parents said they wondered whether the size of high school Caleb chose would affect his opportunities down the line, but the decision to enroll at Blackhawk, at the time a Class A school, has proven to be a good one.

“We even asked, when it was time to go to high school, does it matter where he goes, does he need to go to a bigger school?” Lotus Furst said, recounting a conversation with Caleb's AAU coach. “And he said no, he needs to go where he wants to go. And we gave him options, but he absolutely wanted to stay here. And to Coach Davidson's credit, he has set this up perfectly, with the aggressive schedule he has our team play.”

Still, Lotus Furst said the proudest moment of Caleb's career so far might have been when he was named the mental attitude award winner, because it's as much about the person he is off the court as the player he is on it.

“I've got a son who's 10 years old, and he was a manager on the team, and I love the fact that he gets to see Caleb on a daily basis,” Davidson said. “What a role model and powerful example he's been, not just for my son but for so many kids.”

