Chargers retain crown

Carroll defended its 2019 North Side Relays title when the Chargers returned to Chambers Field on Saturday, but it was runner-up Angola that enjoyed some of the day's most impressive individual performances.

Angola junior Izaiah Steury opened the meet by winning the 3,200-meter A section in 9:05.34, shattering by 17 seconds the previous record set by Futsum Zeinasellassie of North Central in 2009. About 90 minutes later, Steury won the A section of the 1,600 in 4:14.31, breaking the record set by Norwell's Jeff Studebaker in 1985 by more than 2 seconds. Steury won his section of the 3,200 by nearly 36 seconds, and the shorter race by 18.

Steury said he had been a little bit disappointed by his performance in recent meets, but his exceptional time in the 3,200 was the fastest he had run “alone” – that is, in a race where he didn't have other runners ahead of him or nipping at his heels.

“It was all mindset, I had to prove myself. I want to be up there in the nation, so I had to put myself up to work,” Steury said. “Honestly, coming into this meet, my coach just wanted me to break (the 3,200 record). He said, break his record, and nothing else matters. But today is a really perfect day to run fast. I was like, I want to break 9:10 by myself, see what I can do.”

Steury wasn't the only Hornet to shine. Garret Sauter won the A sections of both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles in times of 14.69 and 40.50 seconds. Both Steury and Sauter also competed on multiple Hornets relay teams and won High Point Man awards for distance and sprints.

Hornets thrower Tim Macomber won the shot put A section in a distance of 50 feet, 6 inches, and was third in his flight of the discus. That was good enough for 16 points and the meet's High Point Man award for field events.

Sauter shared his High Point Man award with Northrop senior Darrius Sanders, who racked up 24 points by winning the 100-meter dash A in 11.10 seconds and the long jump A flight with a distance of 20 feet, 10 inches. The Bruins also won the 4x200 relay B in 1:34.52 and were third in the 4x100 relay B.

“I feel great, I feel like I ran faster because I had other people to push me. I just felt great today,” said Sanders. “I haven't run since sophomore year, I've been doing a lot of workouts and running, waiting until senior year. And it pays off.”

Carroll, which scored 148.33 points to beat Angola (136), has now won the North Side Relays four times since 2015, including four of the last five meets that were actually contested (the event was called off because of bad weather in 2018 and COVID in 2020). Columbia City took third with 101.83 points and Leo fourth with 94.

Carroll's Zander Sauder won both B sections of the hurdles, clocking a 16.72 for the 110 hurdles and 43.21 for the 300 hurdles. The Chargers also won the A section of the 4x400 in 3:29.21 and picked up points as Luke Carmody won the long jump B with a distance of 19 feet, 11 inches. Patrick Wargo won the discus B with a throw of 141 feet, 2 inches, and Aaron Jacquay won the A section with a throw of 141 feet, 5 inches.

Snider, which finished eighth, excelled in the sprints: Kamari Juarez won the 100 B section in 11.42, the 4x100 team won the A section in 43.17 and the 4x200 won their A section with a time of 1:35.70. South Side, which finished 14th, won the 4x100 B section and the sprint medley A race.

Concordia (seventh overall) showed strength in the longer-distance events: Gabriel Connelly was second in the 1,600 B race in 4:30.84, Nathan Pennekamp won the 3,200 B race in 10:24.17, the 4x800 relay won the A section in 8:12.87 and the distance medley won the B section in 10:49.88.

Leo also benefited from success in the relays, taking first in the 4x400 B (3:30.40), 4x800 B (8:13.51) and the sprint medley B (1:35.31).

Angola won the distance medley A in 11:15.06 after Steury, who was running the mile-long anchor leg, passed Huntington North, who would finish third.

East Noble swept the high jumps as Nolan Rhoades won the A flight with a clearance of 6 feet and Rowan Zolman won the B flight at 5 feet, 10 inches.

Homestead pole vaulters also won both flights, as Eli Griffin cleared 12 feet in the A section and Hudson Graf cleared 11-6 in the B.

Brandon Villafuerte added to Angola's success in the throws by winning the shot put B section with a distance of 46 feet, 2.5 inches.

