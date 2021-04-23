Panthers get comeback win

Snider twice fell behind Norwell in the early innings Thursday at Parkview Field, but a few extra-base hits and a big fourth inning allowed the Panthers to take control and beat the Knights 6-4.

Snider (6-1) trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but leadoff hitter Blake George crushed a pitch from Norwell pitcher Lleyton Bailey over the left field fence to tie it.

“That pitch, I just saw it coming into the zone, my sweet spot. Not really low, but kind of middle and kind of inside,” George said.

George's homer was just the beginning for the Panthers. The next batter, Braeden Hale, reached on a throwing error, and then Hale advanced to third when Langston Leavell doubled to left, his second extra-base hit of the day. Norwell (5-4) committed another error that allowed Trevor Newman to get on base and Hale to score, giving Snider its first lead at 3-2.

Bailey struck out Blake Vervynckt for the first out of the inning, but Deron Swanson brought home Leavell on a sacrifice fly that made it 4-2. Kade Hinton's single scored Newman for the fourth run of the inning before Domanick Moon ended the rally by grounding out.

George said he had hit a home run last Saturday, but there was no comparison to going yard at Parkview Field, which had been covered in snow as recently as Wednesday morning.

“My brother played (at Parkview Field) when he was at Snider, and I've been looking forward to this day for a while,” George said. “It felt great to get the team feeling like we were back in it, make it basically a 0-0 game again.

“I hit one on Saturday that felt just like that, but at Parkview Field, that one's a lot better.”

The Panthers had also used a big extra-base hit to score their first run: in the second inning, Leavell hit a triple to deep right-center, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Newman.

Snider added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Newman led off the inning with a single up the middle, moved to third on a Swanson double and then scored on a groundout by Andrew Dane.

That sixth Snider run wound up being quite a comfort for the Panthers. With Grady Tarney on the mound, Norwell's Tyler Smith led off the seventh inning with what appeared to be a routine fly ball to right field, which was dropped. Pinch hitter Nathaneal Werling was then hit by a pitch in the helmet area, and was removed from the game while Bo Morgan took his spot on first base. Eli Riley hit a sacrifice to center that scored Smith to narrow the score to 6-3, and Luke Graft singled to score Morgan and cut the deficit to 6-4.

But Tarney eventually ended the game by inducing a fielder's choice from Bailey and a ground out from Cade Shelton.

