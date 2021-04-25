Homestead, Carroll coaches win JG awards

This year's Journal Gazette SAC Basketball Coaches of the Year, Homestead boys coach Chris Johnson and Carroll girls coach Mark Redding, each led teams that put together impressively long winning streaks and were undefeated in conference play this winter.

“The kids are the big part of it. Without the players, and them buying in and sacrificing their individual glory for the best of the team, we wouldn't be where we are today,” said Johnson, whose Spartans won a sectional title before falling to eventual Class 4A state champion Carmel in the regional semifinal.

“I'm just very fortunate to be able to be a part of such a fine group of young men. To win our first 25 games and be No. 1 in the state, it was a very enjoyable year.”

Homestead was the last boys basketball team in the state to record a loss this season and ended with a 25-1 record. The Carroll girls, on the other hand, lost two of their first five games – to Hamilton Southeastern and Penn – but won 22 straight from Dec. 1 until claiming a regional title Feb. 13. It was just the second regional title in program history, and the first since 1998. The Chargers finished the season 25-3.

“Before the year started, I told people, this team could get to state, because of what we went through the previous year,” Redding said, referring to young players who filled in impressively while key older players missed games due to injury during the 2019-20 season. “We knew this was going to be a special team.

“And with the leadership of Emily Parrett, Delane Sheets, Evy Murphy and Olivia Lowery, our four seniors, we knew that their senior leadership was going to make a big difference with this young team, and it did.”

Johnson and Redding earned Bob King Coach of the Year honors from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association this spring.

Johnson has a record of 372-152 in 22 seasons with the Spartans, which includes a state championship in 2014-15, and was also a District 1 Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2012. Redding was previously a District 1 Coach of the Year in 2009, when he was coach of the Elmhurst girls, who won a Class 3A state title. He has a 140-77 record over nine seasons with the Chargers.

Despite their experience and previous success, Johnson and Redding faced a new challenge in keeping teams engaged and prepared in the middle of a pandemic.

“We were playing a lot of games at that time when that quarantine hit us” in December, Redding said. “I think it gave us time to get away from basketball, get healthy. Mentally, take a needed break. When we got back, we played in the Northridge tournament, four games in two days, and that got us back on track.

“From that time on, we knew that this team was ready to make a run.”

Johnson said this season took even more teamwork from the school community than usual. He credited the school administrators who put in protocols that allowed a season to happen in the first place; the players who sacrificed social interactions to try to avoid contracting COVID; and the teachers who instructed players over Zoom when they couldn't be in the classroom.

Redding said this season gave him a better idea of what to do when he has a lineup as gifted as Carroll's.

“What I improved on as a coach: When you have the talent that we have, you just get out of their way,” he said. “Don't try to over-coach them. Don't make it complicated. You allow their talent, their skills, their fundamentals to take over.

“The only thing for me as a coach is trying to put them in a position to utilize that and be successful. Let them play.”

