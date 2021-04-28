Bluffton burner bound to go early

D'Wayne Eskridge put Bluffton on the map, at least in the eyes of some Indianapolis high school track coaches.

Eskridge, the 2016 Indiana Mr. Track and Field, won the 100 and 200 meters at the state track meet that year and finished second in the long jump. Former Bluffton football coach Randy Hudgins, who now coaches at Warren Central in Indianapolis, said there are coaches in Indianapolis that believe Eskridge's heroics cost their team a state championship.

“Whenever I told (coaches in Indianapolis) that I came from Bluffton, that's how they knew where Bluffton was, because of what D'Wayne was able to accomplish,” Hudgins said.

Five years later, Eskridge's speed has gone from crushing the dreams of Indianapolis track powers to bringing him within striking distance of achieving his dream of playing in the NFL. The former Bluffton running back, who went on to a standout career at Western Michigan as a receiver, is projected as an early-round selection in this week's NFL draft, largely because of his game-breaking speed.

That speed was on display at Western Michigan's Pro Day in late March, when Eskridge ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. His high expectations were on display in the interview after the event, when he expressed disappointment. He believes he can hit 4.29 on his best day.

According to Hudgins, that's just how the Mississippi native, who moved to Indiana as a child and became the first in his family to go to college, is wired.

“Without his own personal determination and strength of character, it would not have happened,” said Hudgins, who was Bluffton's football coach for Eskridge's junior and senior seasons. “From my point of view, he deserves all of the good things he has accomplished, because a lesser person with a lesser level of determination would have been one of those 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' guys.

“The fact that he's in that position to potentially get drafted and realize his dreams is outstanding and it speaks to the young man that he is.”

Eskridge, who is projected as a third-round pick by NFL.com, will need to be fast to overcome his stature – he's just 5-foot-9 – and the perception of some scouts that the scintillating college stats that put him on the map during his senior season – he led the nation in yards per reception in 2020 with 23.3 – are inflated because he did not play in one of the Power Five conferences.

The Western Michigan Bronco opened the eyes of some of those doubters when he turned in a big performance at the Senior Bowl in January, playing so well that ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay tweeted Eskridge was “eating some really good DBs alive.”

“I wouldn't want it any other way,” Eskridge said of being doubted. “I feel like a ticking time bomb. When it comes to the Senior Bowl, I exploded. People started to see more of who I am and what I can do on the field. So I always like it, people pushing me off until its time to play football at the end of the day. Competitors compete and that's who I am. I always like being overshadowed.”

Eskridge was overshadowed coming out of Bluffton, as well, despite his evident talent.

“You don't see kids in the ACAC like him,” said Brent Kunkel, who coached Eskridge in track and was an assistant coach with the football team at the time. “He was a SAC kid playing in the ACAC. Obviously he stood out.”

Eskridge ran for more than 1,000 yards as a senior in 2015 and scored 16 touchdowns, but his only Division I scholarship offers were from Western Michigan and Ball State. He chose the Broncos and was an immediate contributor as a receiver, catching a touchdown pass in a 22-21 upset win over Northwestern in his first game.

After three solid seasons as a wide receiver, Western Michigan convinced Eskridge to take reps at cornerback for the 2019 season to help improve his draft stock. After only four games at the position, however, he broke his collarbone and missed the rest of the season.

He moved back to receiver full time in as a fifth-year senior in 2020 – in addition to kick returning duties – and was an All-American as an all-purpose player, catching 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns and adding a ninth TD on a kick return. He believes his versatility, plus his knowledge of a cornerback's mindset after playing the position, will get him on the field in the NFL.

“I feel like I can bring a different type of dynamic to the league,” Eskridge said. “Where there's any lack on a team, special teams, wide receiver, any position I'm put in, I feel like I can do that at a high level, bring that back to where it needs to be, because of my motor, the emotion I play with.”

Eskridge is bidding to become the latest player from northeast Indiana to reach the league, where he would join current NFLers from the area such as Jaylon Smith and Austin Mack of Bishop Luers, Jessie Bates III from Snider and Carroll product Drue Tranquill. Eskridge said he has been in frequent communication with Smith, Bates and Tranquill during the pre-draft process, as he gets close to reaching his dream.

“I can remember as far back as I could just watching football, I knew that was something I was going to want to do,” he said. “So I just kept my head down and worked for that dream, didn't let it be a dream.”

