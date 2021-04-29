Joining city 'brotherhood'

The Fort Wayne NFL fraternity will soon be gaining a new member.

The group of Summit City natives currently in the league already includes Snider's Jessie Bates III, a safety with the Bengals, Bishop Luers linebacker Jaylon Smith and wide receiver Austin Mack, who play for the Cowboys and Giants, respectively, and former Carroll star Drue Tranquill, a linebacker with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The latest player to add his name to that list will almost certainly be wide receiver Ben Skowronek, a Homestead graduate who just finished his amateur career with a College Football Playoff appearance at Notre Dame. Skowronek is projected as a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent signing in the NFL draft, which begins tonight. Regardless of where he ends up, Skowronek is excited to join the ranks of former Fort Wayne stars playing at the highest level.

“It's a brotherhood,” Skowronek told The Journal Gazette. “To join the NFL brotherhood of Fort Wayne is going to be awesome. It's a testament to the city itself. It's a small town, but we produce players and there's a lot more coming up through high school and college as we speak.”

Skowronek comes from a football family – he is distantly related to Notre Dame quarterback and 1947 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack and is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Trent Green.

He starred at Homestead, setting a school record for receptions, but the NFL dreams really started to come into focus after a breakout sophomore season at Northwestern, when he hauled in 45 passes for 644 yards and five touchdowns. They went into overdrive during his lone season with the Irish – he played as a graduate transfer after spending four years with the Wildcats – as he morphed into a legitimate deep threat, picking up 15.1 yards per reception and accounting for six touchdowns.

Skowronek was popular in the locker room right away at Notre Dame and his work ethic impressed teammates and coaches alike. Coach Brian Kelly invoked a widely-used cliché to explain the 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver's style.

“He's a down-to-earth guy,” Kelly said. “He's – and I use this term in a manner that evokes more of his work ethic – blue-collar in the sense that he's the first one in and the last one to leave. He's watching film and he does all the little things you want from a guy.”

Usually when that cliché is used, it is in service of a player whose physical tools are somewhat lacking, who must make up for the gap by working harder. As Skowronek has pointed out repeatedly in pre-draft interviews, however, he has the speed, size and athleticism to play in the league, as well.

At Notre Dame, his GPS numbers – the Irish measure speed in miles per hour with a GPS – were competitive with the faster players on the team and he repeatedly jumped to make contested catches, including a highlight-reel 73-yard touchdown reception against Pittsburgh. Skowronek was also one of the strongest blockers at receiver in FBS, which has some scouts wondering whether he might end up at tight end in the league.

Unfortunately for the former Spartan, however, he wasn't able to impress scouts with measurables in the pre-draft process because of a foot injury sustained at the Senior Bowl. That cost him the opportunity to run a 40-yard dash or do a vertical leap at Notre Dame's Pro Day.

“This is probably the worst time for me to get hurt, during the biggest job interview of my life,” said Skowronek, who caught 29 passes for 439 yards in his season with Notre Dame. “It was tough on me mentally, but I have a great support system. ... And then me just attacking rehab, I knew how important this time was for me to get back to 100% and even more than that, be a better player than I was before the surgery, that was my goal. I'm feeling great right now.”

He spent the pre-draft process working out in Tampa, Florida, where Bates and Mack also spent part of their offseason.

He'll spend the draft with his family in Fort Wayne, keeping the gathering “low-key” and then will start the process of proving that he deserves a spot in the organization that has been his end goal since childhood.

“This weekend is just the beginning and then you have to go earn your spot in the National Football League,” Skowronek said. “I'm just ready to go to work. It's been a weird transition time, the first time since I can remember that I haven't been part of a team. I'm just looking forward to being on a team and showing I belong in the NFL.”

