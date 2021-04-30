Saints win big to continue dominance in conference

Bishop Dwenger has dominated SAC baseball play so far this spring, but Saints coach Jason Garrett said the team hasn't always gotten off to fast starts in games.

That wasn't a problem Thursday.

Bishop Dwenger scored five runs on North Side in the top of the first inning and the Saints (8-3, 7-0 SAC) maintained a wide lead over the Legends (1-7, 1-3) in the first game until Bishop Dwenger wrapped up the 14-4 win in the sixth inning.

The game was played at the World Baseball Academy after the scheduled doubleheader was moved from Parkview Field,

“We got off to a quick start, and then just staying focused,” Garrett said. “I thought we did a great job on the bases and we got some key hits. It's always nice when you get extra base hits, and we put a lot of those together tonight.”

The first Saints run was scratched out through that heads-up baserunning: senior Brenden Lytle led off the game with a single up the middle, stole send and then advanced to third as senior catcher Xavier Nolan grounded out. Kasen Oribello reached base on a walk, and the junior attracted the attention of the North Side starting pitcher Anthony Deck when he strayed from first base. Although it looked like he might be caught, Oribello ran for second and dove safely into the base, and the action between first and second gave Lytle the opportunity to race home and give the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Senior Sam Pesa, who had been at bat during the excitement on the base paths, singled to center to score Oribello, and then Pesa came around to score on a double to center by Xavier Aguirre. Aguirre made the score 4-0 Saints when he was batted in by Bohde Dickerson, and Dickerson scored the fifth run of the inning when Brayton Thomas reached on an error.

The next Bishop Dwenger run came in the third, when Aguirre hit his second double to score senior Callan Stauffer. Dickerson made it two straight doubles when he hit one along the third base line, allowing Aguirre to score and stretching the Saints lead to 7-0. Thomas once again got of base following a defensive miscue by the Legends (which allowed Dickerson to come home to make the score 8-0), and Thomas would later come home on a ground out RBI by Lytle.

Bishop Dwenger pitchers Jack Tippmann, Ashton Hall and Bohde Dickerson put at least one North Side batter on base in each of the first four innings, but heading into the bottom of the fifth the Saints led 11-0.

“Bohde came in and did a nice job of finishing,” Garrett said. “I think the best thing that happened in that rotation was Ashton Hall, who came in in the second inning and got us through those early innings, threw strikes, kept them off the bases and got us settled in.”

North Side freshman Nik Henry led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch in the wrist area, starting a rally that resulted in three Legends runs, enough to prevent the 10-run rule from going into effect.

