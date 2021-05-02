Patterson picked as SAC's best

Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson joins a new club this week as the 2021 Tiffany Gooden Award winner.

The annual award, selected and presented by The Journal Gazette, recognizes the most outstanding boys or girls basketball player in the SAC – and you'd be hard pressed to find another local teenager who knows more about the many winners who came before her.

“It's an accomplishment that I've wanted since I was younger, just seeing girls growing up, getting this award. Players that my dad has coached winning this award,” Patterson said this week. “This means a lot, the player that (Tiffany Gooden) is.”

Patterson said she likes to watch video of Gooden, who was the inaugural recipient of the award after concluding a legendary high school career at Snider in 1994, and other notable winners.

“I just love watching basketball in general,” Patterson said. “Growing up I was able to watch Deshaun Thomas (of Bishop Luers) when I was younger, I got to see film of him. I got to see film of Tiffany Gooden, just different athletes from all over Fort Wayne. It's really fun to go back and watch different things, watch how my game has progressed and take things from their games and try to add it into my game.”

Patterson said she admired and tried to emulate the consistency of Thomas, and that increasingly aggressive approach is evident on the stat line: This year she was the leading girls scorer in the area with 21.8 points per game. She averaged 10.2 rebounds, just a hair behind South Side's Lamyia Woodson, who had 10.3 a game. Patterson also averaged 1.3 assists and 2.3 blocks this season.

“I had to grow a little bit, and seeing the communication, I wasn't at that level yet,” Patterson said. “I had to get to that level, and it showed me a lot in the first game when we played against Carmel.”

The Spartans lost 66-32 in the season opener against the Greyhounds but went 20-5 the rest of the season. They made it all the way to the regional finals, where they fell to Carroll.

Patterson put up a Homestead girls record 43 points during the team's regular-season win over South Side in January.

“It was a very complicated and wild year, without having a bunch of seniors,” Patterson said. “We had senior leadership with Amber (Austin) and Grace (Sullivan) and Megan (Helmkamp), but I had to step up on the court and bring that talkative role and communication with the underclassmen, so that was big for me.

“It was fun, we met some of our expectations.”

Patterson said the most fun memory of the season was the sectional title game against South Side, where Homestead came back from a halftime deficit to win 33-31.

“We fought back hard, knowing that we were down by a lot,” Patterson said. “We're always told the score at halftime is 0-0 no matter what, so we went into that mindset and we locked down on defense. That was probably our favorite moment, because it was a hard-fought win.”

Patterson was named to the IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15, the ICGSA Basketball first-team All-State and the Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars team this year. She has been named to the all-SAC team in each of the three years she has been in high school so far.

Patterson, who is ranked as the No. 3 girls basketball recruit in the class of 2022 by ESPN, announced in March that she had verbally committed to perennial powerhouse UConn.

“Sometimes you have to take the call and be honest with coaches, and coaches have to be honest with you, and so that relationship was my main thing and consideration,” Patterson said. “The top five colleges I chose, the coaches I had known for a long time. I got to know them watching film, watching the coaches, watching practice. It came down to UConn because the coaches were real with me, they weren't selling dreams to me. Everyone else was selling hopes and dreams, and I just wanted to go somewhere that had an established program, with a coach that's great with his players.

“I get to go somewhere with some of my best friends in basketball.”

Patterson was just one of several standout Homestead basketball players this season: Spartans senior Luke Goode and junior Fletcher Loyer, who averaged 19.4 points and 24.4 points respectively, were both named IBCA Supreme 15 players. They were both key cogs for the Spartans, who went undefeated through the regular season and claimed a sectional title.

Carroll junior Jalen Jackson was named a Junior All-Star after averaging 22.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Chargers, while Bishop Luers senior Naylon Thompson averaged 20.9 points in his final season with the Knights.

Some of the other girls in contention for the Tiffany Gooden Award included Carroll's Emily Parrett, a 12.8 points-per-game player and senior leader for the Chargers, who put together a 22-game winning streak. South Side's Olivia Smith (20.1 points per game) was, like Patterson, named to the Junior All-Star team, while Woodson was the area's leading rebounder and was named an IBCA Large School Senior All-State selection.

But this year it was Patterson who stood just above the rest in the SAC – even if there are still more accomplishments she hopes to collect, like being the Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American. And of course, there's the big one that she still has one year to win.

“I want to leave high school with a state championship,” Patterson said.

