Patterson leads Bruins past Saints for crown

It had been two years since the last girls SAC Track and Field Championships, so Northrop junior Morgan Patterson was not going to let a little cold rain dampen her spirits at Northrop's Spuller Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“I was so ready for all my events, I was really pumped up, I pumped my team up,” Patterson said after competing in her final event, the long jump. “Last year I was really upset we didn't really have a season, but this year I was coming for it.”

Patterson said she just wanted to lift a plaque, which is awarded to individual champions, and she and her Bruins teammates had plenty of opportunities to raise hardware as Northrop once again claimed the conference title with 131 points, beating runner-up Bishop Dwenger (118 points). Concordia was third with 101.

Patterson won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.45 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 48.07. She led Northrop's 400-meter relay team, which finished second behind Wayne, and was third in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches), behind Myshell Hurse of Wayne (who won with a leap of 17-2) and second-place Bruins sophomore Tajaina McKenzie (17-1.5).

McKenzie picked up more points for the Bruins by winning the 100 dash in 13.45, and junior Cami Bomersback made it a Northrop sweep by taking second place in 13.61. The Bruins' victories continued in the high jump, won by sophomore Kobi Scott with a clearance of 5 feet, 1 inch. Northrop junior J'Asia Scott and Concordia junior Ellie Hellinger each cleared 5 feet, although Hellinger placed second based on the tiebreaker.

Finally, the Bruins gained ground in the throws, where junior Aniyah Moore won the shot put with a distance of 38 feet, 9 inches and took second in the discus with a heave of 100 feet, 4 inches. Northrop senior Erica Smith took third in the shot put.

Concordia gained significant ground in the distance events: freshman Cadet Lexi Panning won the 1,600 in 5:32.79 and the 3,200 in 12:01.6.

“(My coach) pretty much told us to run hard today and run smart, and that's been a goal of our season, to run smart,” Panning said. “I think we executed that well today.”

In the middle-distance events, the Cadets tended to win with the Saints hot on their heels. Concordia's Abby Mays won the 800 in 2:20.91, while Bishop Dwenger senior Nora Steele was second in 2:24.14 and junior Katie Woods was third in 2:27.30. The Cadets claimed victory in the 1,600 relay in 4:15.18 (the Saints were second in 4:21.49), and Concordia also won the 3,200 relay in 10:12.44 (the Saints were runners-up in 10:21.07).

Bishop Dwenger sophomore Ruth Simcox and freshman Kassidy Court finished second and third in the 400, which was won by North Side freshman Daniya Grady, who opened up a wide lead on the field and finished in 1:01.81 to win by more than two seconds.

“It's one of my favorites to run,” Grady said of the 400. “(My coaches) told me to pace myself – that was one of the big ones, was to pace myself.”

Wayne juniors Hurse and Ashanti Tyler went 1-2 in the 200 in 27.14 and 27.69, and the Generals won the 400 relay in 51.05.

South Side sophomore Grace Gillie won the pole vault at 8-6, and Bishop Dwenger seniors Elise Huhn and Talia Keiffer finished second and third.

Concordia's Makenna Dommer won the discus with a throw of 105-6.

