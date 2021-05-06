Friends, Saints teammates to play baseball for Cougars

Last week at Saint Francis, three Bishop Dwenger seniors – Sam Pesa, Callan Stauffer and Xavier Nolan – committed to spend four more years as teammates. The three met while they were still in elementary school, and were baseball teammates even before they started high school. Last fall, all three toured the Saint Francis campus together with baseball coach Dustin Butcher.

“It feels like a weight's been lifted off my shoulders, and I'm just glad I could do it here with a couple of my friends,” said Pesa, a corner infielder and right-handed pitcher for the Saints. “With COVID and everything, it kind of made the recruiting process hard. But once I came out here on a visit with coach Butcher, I fell in love with the place and the program.”

For Stauffer, a middle infielder and right-handed pitcher, it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

“I was actually the first one to make the decision,” Stauffer explained, “and they followed suit. I knew that if I made it, they were leaning toward it too.”

Three high school teammates signing with the same local college program is notable, but it's not unheard of, especially this year. Butcher said these three are just a small number of Saint Francis baseball recruits for the class of 2021 from Fort Wayne, whose number also includes Carroll seniors Cam Niedens and Jerod Handshoe, Deron Swanson of Snider and Lukas North of Bishop Luers, to name a few.

Another Saints baseball player, Brenden Lytle, announced on social media Wednesday that he has committed to the Cougars.

Five Homestead football players signed with Saint Francis in December, and three Churubusco seniors – Jackson Paul, Landen Jordan and Luke McClure – have committed to play basketball at Huntington. Homestead seniors Grant Simmons and Graham Kollen, as well as their Summit City Sluggers teammate Tyler Papenbrock, a senior from Leo, all signed with Huntington baseball in late April.

Sam Nolan, the father of Xavier Nolan and a youth baseball coach for his son as well as Pesa and Stauffer, said the pandemic changed the trajectory of many seniors' college recruiting experiences.

“In a lot of ways, I'm not sure they all would've ended up at Saint Francis had the pandemic not happened,” Sam Nolan said. “I think for all of them, they realized it's a little more important to stay closer to home.”

Because of the pandemic, the NCAA instituted a “recruiting dead period,” which limited the amount of in-person recruiting college coaches could do. The NCAA D-I Council announced last month that Division I programs can resume their regular recruiting June 1. In addition, most college athletes received an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, which means that some top college programs have fewer players leaving and thus fewer empty roster spots to fill with incoming freshmen.

That dynamic, Butcher said, has created an opportunity for NAIA schools such as Saint Francis, Indiana Tech and Huntington.

“It created sort of a roster logjam for a lot of these schools, and what it did was it allowed really good talent to kind of filter down to us, in my opinion,” Butcher said. “Do I think I'm a good recruiter? Yes. But do I think that some of these kids were put in a hard place? Absolutely. They were like, well, what do I do? Should I make a decision now? And I think that uncertainty allowed those decisions to be made a little quicker than they normally would have.”

According to the NCAA, about 48,000 high school seniors sign a national letter of intent with an NCAA Division I or II program each year. Since the signing year runs from November through August, the NCAA cannot yet say if there is a dip in the number of signings for the class of 2021, but the class of 2020 had about 1,300 fewer signings than a typical year.

Churubusco coach Chris Paul said he does not know of another example of three high school classmates all signing with the same college basketball program.

“That class (of 2021) really felt the brunt of it, because when this all hit and everything was shut down in March and April, that's their prime exposure time, going into their senior year,” Paul explained. “I felt for them, because there are some kids out there that I think a lot of schools would've been in on. But at the end of the day, I think everything happens for a reason, and I think kids end up where they're supposed to be and our group is like that at Huntington.”

Jordan, a 6-foot-8 forward, liked the fact that Huntington is a Christian school, close to home and relatively small, much like Churubusco. He said that he and Jackson Paul shared a lot about their recruiting experiences.

“He's my best friend, so I knew his offers. I know what was going through my head when I got my first offer, so I know what was going through his,” Jordan explained. “It was really nice, having that person to commit with.”

And after a topsy-turvy year, having a few familiar faces is a huge comfort to athletes about to leave home for the first time – even if they're not going very far.

“Hanging out with them every day for four more years,” Pesa said when asked what he's most looking forward to once he enrolls at Saint Francis. “I don't think I'll ever get sick of them at all.”

