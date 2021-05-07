Bruins earn 6th straight championship

Northrop senior Darrius Sanders needed just one word when asked what the Bruins track and field tradition means to him: Winning.

Sanders won the 400-meter dash and long jump and ran the anchor leg of Northrop's winning 1,600-meter relay at the SAC Boys Track and Field Championships at North Side on Thursday, and he took second place in the 200. But even after the track events concluded, Sanders and his Bruins teammates still had to wait for the conclusion of the shot put to learn who would be raising the conference trophy.

Concordia senior Sam Hudson won the shot put with a mark of 45 feet, 3 inches, but Bruins junior Damon Baney took second place at 44-11. That was enough to keep the Bruins ahead of the Cadets in the team standings, and when the announcer read off the team scores, a cry rose from the Northrop athletes in the infield. They had won with 127 points, their sixth conference title in a row. Concordia was second with 117, and Bishop Dwenger third with 103.

“Six in a row, it feels great to keep the tradition going,” Northrop coach Fred Blanks said. “This year, I didn't know what to expect. We didn't have an indoor season, the times and performances weren't the same. But today, the kids stepped up.

“I told them before we came out here, I said, 'Every point is going to count. If you're in fifth place, you better hang in there, try to get fourth place.'”

Blanks said he tweaked Sanders' regular lineup of events, thinking he would be more likely to rack up points in the 400, which he won in 50.17 seconds, than in the 100, which he runs more often.

“Last time I ran the open 400, it was like the sixth grade,” Sanders said. “I've been doing the 100, 200 and 4 by 400, and so to change it today was a big difference. I had to warm up, stretch longer, ... prepare different in order to get the win for the team.”

Concordia dominated the middle- and long-distance events. Dan Adair ran the final leg of the Cadets' winning 3,200 relay in the first track event of the day, and then went on to win the 1,600 in 4:30.11 before concluding his day by winning the 800 in 1:57.88.

“We had a conservative race plan for my first couple races, but this (800) was my final one, so I went after it, and I think I did pretty well,” Adair said.

Concordia junior Karsten Schlegel finished the distance sweep by winning the 3,200 in 9:52.02, and junior Xander Pratt picked up more Cadets wins by outleaning Snider's Tavarious Easley-Jones to win the 100 in 11.15 and beating Sanders to win the 200 in 22.43.

Bishop Luers senior Seth Scheiber won the 110 hurdles in 16.57, while Wayne senior Addonus Wilson was second in the 110 hurdles and came back to win the 300 hurdles in 43.88. Wayne picked up another win in the high jump, where senior Cameron Toles won with a clearance of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Snider won the 400 relay in 44.29, and Panthers senior Trent Rider won the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches. Bishop Dwenger's Jackson Trahin won the discus with a throw of 123 feet, 6 inches.

