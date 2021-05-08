Leo girls, East Noble boys win as records fall

NEW HAVEN – A cold, heavy rain doused the New Haven track during the first few events of the NE8 Track and Field Championships, only to be be pushed out by a chilly, blustery wind later Friday evening – not the kinds of conditions that would seem to encourage personal bests.

But no one told the NE8 athletes, who set eight meet records in 32 events as the Leo girls and East Noble boys won team titles.

The Lions girls won five events to finish with 133 points. Huntington North won six events, including the 4x400-meter relay in the final track event of the night, and finished close behind with 129 points. Norwell was third with 94.5 points and East Noble fourth with 90.

The East Noble boys won just three events, but that was enough to win with 115 points. Leo won six events and finished second with 112.5 points. Bellmont was third with 104 points and New Haven fourth with 89.

Leo junior Leah Handshoe swept the girls hurdles events, winning the 100 hurdles in 16.18 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.74. She was one of three jumpers to clear 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump (along with East Noble’s Morgan Walz and Norwell’s Maiah Shelton), but picked up a third individual win by tiebreaker.

Another Lions junior, Karis Davis, bested her own meet record from 2019 in the 100 by 0.31 seconds, winning in 12.59. She also won the 200 in 26.76, missing the meet record by 0.01 second.

“I wanted to PR, and just do my absolute best. And I’m really happy, I PR’d and got a new school record, so I’m feeling pretty good,” Davis said of her 100-meter dash.

The Knights boys won the 4x100 in 44.40, Rowan Zolman won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 10 inches, and Nolan Rhoades won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 4.75 inches.

The first record of the day came in the boys 4x800-meter relay, which Leo won in 8:11.96, breaking the Lions’ meet record from 2019 by just over 2 seconds despite a heavy downpour. Senior Jackson Ringwood, who ran the anchor leg, set another record by winning the 800 in 1:59.23, becoming the first runner to break 2 minutes in the race in NE8 meet history.

“I was trying to be patient as much as possible, and then give it all I’ve got the last 300 to 200 meters,” Ringwood said of his open 800 run. “I wasn’t expecting a crazy time (in the relay), but everyone ran great, everyone beat my expectations. Even in the rain, everyone ran strong.”

Leo junior David Slick pulled off the same sweep as Davis on the girls side, winning the 100 in 11.45 and the 200 in 23.55. Lions senior Luigi Rivas won the 300 hurdles in 41.67, and the Lions also won the final race of the night, the 4x400 in 3:31.05.

Bellmont started the distance events strong: Jordan Garlinger won the 1,600 in 4:31.97, beating Austin Hall of Columbia City at the line by 0.01 of a second. Braves junior Deion Guise smashed the 3,200 record with a time of 9:41.05. Runner-up Hall’s time of 9:42.89 beat the previous record by nearly 6 seconds. Bellmont’s Mason Murphy won both the discus and shot put.

But no individual had a better day than Huntington North’s Addy Wiley, who won the 1,600 in 5:09.30, set a meet record of 58.58 in the 400 and paced freshman teammate Ella Colclesser in the 800, allowing to Vikings to finish 1-2. She finished the day as part of a 4x400 team that set a record of 4:07.66.

The Vikings girls also won the 4x800 in 9:50.70.

New Haven set a 4x100 girls record of 50.60 (Leo and East Noble also went under the record set by Columbia City in 2018), and East Noble senior Kylie Garton set a meet and program record of 10 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault.

