Doubles set tone for Homestead

Homestead's doubles teams and No. 1 singles player Olivia Creech all won relatively quickly at the Carroll tennis courts Tuesday, and Spartans junior Ellie Cook came back after dropping the second set to win at No. 3 singles as the No. 9 Spartans took a 4-1 victory over No. 15 Carroll.

Homestead (8-0) seniors Morgan Render and Madison Zitlaw were first off the courts after beating senior Emily Davis and sophomore Samantha Hess 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

“We'd played them before, so we know a lot about them,” Render said. “The net shots, like poaching, was a big one for us. I think we did really well with our net play today.”

Soon after Render and Zitlaw won, Homestead sophomore Rhegan Zitlaw and junior Anna Topmiller beat Carroll's No. 2 doubles team of junior Mackenzie Lynch and senior Brooke Hoekema, 6-2, 6-1.

“We thought we had a pretty good advantage at doubles. We've been playing well, we've added some targets and we've added some things. And then Carroll (12-5) played excellent at doubles, so that makes it even better,” Homestead coach Michael Hower said.

Creech beat senior Maggie Brennan, 6-2, 6-4.

“I've been saying this to myself all season – placement over power. Hitting my targets is more important than hitting it hard,” said Creech, a senior. “I've struggled to do that, but I focused on that in this match and it seemed to work really well.”

Hower said Creech has the “Michael Jordan effect” on the Spartans.

“She'll miss five shots and then go ahead and take another one; just went for it,” Hower said.

The final two matches of the day took significantly longer. At No. 3 singles, Cook won her first set against Carroll junior Victoria Skender 6-1, dropped the next 6-3 but came back in the third, 6-2.

“Both those girls are very similar in the way they play, super-athletic. Really good players that you don't typically see at 3 (singles position),” Hower said.

“I was really happy the way (Cook) came through on that.”

By late in the evening, all players and spectators were gathered by the No. 2 singles court, as Chargers senior Cecelia Martin and Homestead senior Jenna Lewis played for more than 21/2 hours. Martin lost her first set 7-5 but won the next two sets 6-1 and 6-3, giving herself a very happy senior night memory.

“I feel really good, I feel motivated for the rest of the season,” said Martin, who noted that this was one of the few marathon matches of her high school career and probably one of her best. “(Losing the first set) pushed me to play my best and drive through the ball and play as well as I could.”

