New Archers coach excited to reignite struggling program

On Tuesday afternoon, new South Side football coach Guy Lee addressed a group of 12 returning players in an introductory session near South Side’s cafeteria. As he spoke, Lee outlined his vision for the program, emphasizing the tradition that exists at the school and the sense of purpose he wants to instill in the long-struggling program.

“Are you excited?” Lee asked the players.

“Yes, coach,” the group responded in unison.

“We want you to be excited,” Lee said. “We want you to have the opportunity to do what you want to do (after high school) and win a state championship. At the end of the day, we’re here to help you make that opportunity and that dream come true.

“We have work to do,” he added. “We’re going to work hard. ... A lot of you guys are going to hate me. That’s OK, that’s why you have a position coach you can yell at and say, ‘Man, Coach is nuts.’ But that time that we win against that team that’s supposed to destroy us and we go out and destroy them, you’re going to start feeling the power.”

Lee has an uphill climb to making those state championship dreams a reality. South Side has not won more than two games in a season since 2013, has not finished above .500 since 2009 and won the only regional title in program history in 2005.

Lee knows about the history. He’s a Decatur native and Bellmont graduate whose first high school coaching job came with the Archers in the 1990s under then-head coach Grady Pruitt. He was also an assistant coach at Heritage from 2011 to 2014.

Most of Lee’s playing and coaching career has come in semi-pro, indoor and arena football. He coached current Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur when LaFleur played quarterback for the Billings Outlaws of the Indoor Football League in 2004 and later worked with the Indianapolis Enforcers of the American Arena League.

Lee was also slated to be an assistant coach with the Indiana Blue Bombers of the National Gridiron League in Fort Wayne when the star-crossed circuit arrived in the Summit City in 2018. Now, he’s back in the high school ranks and struggling to contain his excitement.

“It’s big,” Lee, whose wife teaches at South Side, said of the opportunity to coach the Archers. “I can’t say how excited I am because if I do, I might jump. It’s a great moment. To be back where I started and to see the opportunity for these young people to grow and have a chance to do things they didn’t think they could do, I think that’s where we need to be.”

The coach has already tried to impress upon his players the changes he wants in the program.

“This is no longer South Side, this is South Side,” Lee told the players. “It’s not just, ‘Eh, we’re playing South Side.’ We’re going to turn up the heat and everybody who comes in here or every school we go to, we’re going to bring something to them.”

