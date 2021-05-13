Spartans cruise in no-hit victory

In the early innings of Homestead's 13-0 win over Carroll at the ASH Centre on Wednesday, the Spartans were scoring so many runs that spectators didn't have much time to think about Homestead's pitching.

But after the No. 8 Spartans (19-4) took a 13-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, knowing that the 10-run mercy rule would take effect if Carroll (13-7) didn't score at least four runs in the top of the fifth, all eyes turned to Homestead senior pitcher Cole Elkins, who had yet to allow a hit.

And no, his teammates did not adhere to tradition and keep quiet about the impending achievement.

“Grant Simmons was actually saying it the last inning, kind of broke the jinx tonight,” said Elkins. “I didn't decide to break it, they did, so I just went with it.”

In the top of the fifth, Elkins struck out Carroll freshman Conner Barkel, the fourth leadoff batter he'd struck out. He picked up a second out by striking out junior Michael Berwick before showing a little bit of a wobble by walking senior Joel Ledger. Ledger advance to second on a wild pitch, but Elkins secured his no-no when he got senior Boden Hite to ground out to Homestead first baseman Cole Etchison.

“It's great, because he's had games where he wasn't in command of all his stuff, and he's really been sharper,” Homestead coach Nick Byall said. “He's really locked in and focused, and that's the biggest thing. When he's locked in and focused and has command of his pitches, he's really tough. So to carry that through five innings and not have any letdowns is exactly what we ask of him.”

Elkins credited his curveball for his nine strikeouts.

“The past couple games, it hasn't really been on, but I got that clicking and it kind of fired everything tonight,” said Elkins, a University of Louisiana commit.

Elkins' five-inning no-hitter is Homestead's second major individual achievement of the series against Carroll: In Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Chargers, Homestead senior outfielder Carter Mathison hit his 15th homer of 2021, setting the program's single-season home run record.

As Elkins put it, it's a lot easier to take the mound when you know Mathison and Co. usually spot you a few runs in the first inning. This time, the Spartans scored five runs in the bottom of the first, six more in the third and padded the lead with two more in the fourth.

Mathison had two hits in three at-bats, scoring a run, and Nicholas Hockemeyer, Kaleb Kolpien and Luke Palmer each scored two runs.

Palmer batted in three runs and Graham Kollen had four RBIs.

The rivals will meet for the third time this week and the fourth time this season at Carroll at 6 p.m. today.

