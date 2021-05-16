Braves' Norman scorches field

KENDALLVILLE – Blackhawk Christian's Grant Norman said he hit the ball about as well as he ever has at the Leo Invite at Noble Hawk Golf Links on Saturday.

That's the kind of post-round assessment you can expect from a player who recorded a 4-under-par 67, making the senior the tournament individual medalist by four strokes.

“I left a couple putts out there, which is kind of annoying,” Norman said. “I hit the driver really well, and on this course if you hit the drives pretty straight it's fairly easy.”

Norman's teammate John Barce carded a 72, giving the Braves a credible shot of taking home a team title.

But a remarkably consistent team effort by No. 20 Columbia City gave the Eagles a team score of 297, edging out the Braves' 298. The two team scores were the lowest recorded in tournament history (Carmel had a team score of 299 in 2005 and Bishop Dwenger matched it in 2018), although the tournament was held Cedar Creek from 1997 to 2018. The team trophy is Columbia City's first at the Leo Invitational since 2003.

Alex Hedrick led the Eagles with a 73, Sean Bledsoe carded a 74, and Andrew Hedrick and Drew Dunham each recorded 75s. Kam Hoag's strong round of 76 was not needed for the team score.

“The guys have been wanting to win an invitational. We've come close, finishing second a couple of times. So to finally get the job done, that must be exciting for them,” Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson said. “Any time you get to throw away a score in the mid-70s, your team is solid. You're fortunate to be in the position to throw a score like that out.”

Individual Eagles golfers have enjoyed success at the event, as Mike Schumaker won each of the first three tournaments and Tyler Green and Spencer Klimek won in 2013 and 2014. Norman ends Bishop Dwenger's streak of five straight individual medalists, and his score of 67 is just one stroke off Schumaker's score of 66 from the inaugural year, which remains the tournament record.

Norman said the highlight of his day came on the 18th green, when he made a 40-foot putt for eagle.

Leo's Justin Hicks finished second with a score of 71, and Bishop Dwenger's Nick Holder tied with Barce with a score of 72.

“I left a lot out there. Couldn't hit the ball quite well, but I made a couple of good putts and it felt like a fight all day,” Barce said.

Homestead was third in the team standings with a score of 307 and Bishop Dwenger was fourth with a score of 309, just edging out Leo (310).

Carroll wins Brownsburg Invite

Meanwhile, No. 5 Carroll's top players took first place at The Trophy Club in Lebanon, winning the Brownsburg Invite with a team score of 304. No. 2 Carmel was second with a 306, No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern was third at 307, and No. 3 Center Grove and No. 6 Bloomington South each had a team score of 308. Hunter Melton led the Chargers with a score of 74, Ben Jackson carded a 75, Peyton Richmond recorded a score of 77, Cam GeRue scored 78 and Jackson Bradley rounded up the team's outing with an 85.

