Track postseason underway for girls

The first state tournament of the spring season kicks off today with the girls track and field sectionals.

For several local schools (looking at you, Northrop and Warsaw), only a canceled season in 2020 could halt their impressive sectional streaks. Today, those streaks could continue, or up-and-comers like Leo and Huntington North could steal the spotlight.

Teams to watch

Leo: The NE8 champions picked up tons of points from 100- and 200-meter winner Karis Davis and Leah Handshoe, who won both the hurdles events and the high jump at the conference meet. The Lions are chasing their first sectional title.

Northrop: The Bruins are synonymous with success in the SAC. Northrop won another conference title this month based on Tajaina McKenzie and Cami Bomersback's 1-2 finish in the 100 dash, a second-place finish in the 4x100, Morgan Patterson's sweep in the hurdles and Aniyah Moore's first- and second-place finishes in the shot put and discus, respectively. Coach Terry Milton thinks the Bruins have even more in the tank than they showed at the conference meet.

Warsaw: The Tigers are the top-ranked local team at No. 18. Warsaw, which has won 13 straight sectional titles, has strong contenders in most events, but Marin Hart could be dominant in the 100 hurdles, where she has the 21st-best time in the state. She is also tied for the 10th-best high jump mark at 5 feet, 4 inches.

Huntington North: The Vikings have the ninth most sectional titles of any girls track team in the state with 23, but haven't won one since 2014. No. 20 Huntington North is led by reigning state 1,600-meter champ Addy Wiley, but the Vikings also won the 4x800 relay at the NE8 championships without her help, while Gracie Fields took second in the 400 behind Wiley. Emma Holzinger took second in the 300 hurdles and Ella Colclesser took second in the 800 as Wiley paced her to a time of 2:22.55.

Norwell: The Knights have won four straight sectional titles, and could make it a fifth at Marion. Seniors Sarah Mahnensmith and Lauren Bales finished the 3,200 at 11:24.54 and 11:24.57, respectively, to take first and second at the NE8 championships, and took second and third in the 1,600.

Athletes to watch

Addy Wiley, Huntington North:She set an NE8 meet record of 58.58 in the 400, which isn't even one of her main events. She set PR after PR in the 2019 state tournament, eventually winning the 1,600 as a freshman in 4:46.93. This year, the junior has the fastest 800 in the state by more than two seconds (2:09.45) and the 19th best time in the 1,600.

Kylie Garton, East Noble: The senior pole vaulter set a school and conference meet record and became the first East Noble girls to win the NE8 title with a clearance of 10 feet, 8 inches. She ranks 13th in the state this season.

Lexi Panning, Concordia: The freshman's PRs might not be as good as some of the best distance runners in the area, but her decisive wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 in 5:32.79 and 12:01.60 were impressive for the young runner. Could she be the next freshman to surprise us in the state tournament? (Sophomore Gracynn Hinkley of Angola could play a similar role.)

Alison Smith, South Adams: The junior has the 10th-fastest time in the state in the 100 at 12.37. She won the 100, 200 and 400 at the ACAC Championships last week.

Morgan Gaerte, Angola: The freshman's clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches, in the high jump at the New Haven Relays, ties her for 10th in the state.

Storylines

Who will be champion at Northrop? No. 19 Carroll's distance corps is regularly among the best of the best – starting with Indiana Miss Cross Country Zoe Duffus – but the Chargers haven't won a sectional championship since 2008. Northrop has a sectional title in every year since 2009, but this year Leo is also in the mix.

How many Bruin long jumpers are going to state? Northrop sophomore Tajaina McKenzie is ranked fourth in the state in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 5 inches, and MorgaAn Patterson is 16th with a season record of 17-6. Carroll's Adison Smith is close behind at 17-5.

Who are the best throwers in the area? Northrop's Aniyah Moore won the SAC shot put and took second in the discus. Norwell's Grace Bradtmueller won the shot at the NE8 championships, while New Haven's Gabrielle Bussard was runner-up in the shot and the winner of the discus. Kilah Smith of Churubusco has the 18th-best discus throw of the year at 123 feet, 11 inches. Niesha Anderson of Snider has the best local mark in the shot at 38-4. In short, nothing is settled yet.

New Haven pole vault competition: Homestead's Josie Gery was the regional vault champion in 2019. Janna Teusch of Huntington North, as a sophomore, has never competed in a state track tournament before. But both have clearances of 10 feet this season, tied for 22nd in the state, and they will compete head-to-head at New Haven.

Is Homestead a title contender? The Spartans have won six straight sectional titles, but they finally claimed their first regional title in 2019, halting the streak of Northrop, which has a state record 26 regional championships.

