Carroll takes home crown

When Carroll track coach Phil Yoder looked at the heat sheets for the Northrop girls track sectional, he estimated the Chargers would score about 105 points if each athlete finished where she was seeded.

But on Tuesday night, Carroll scored 130 points to take home its first sectional title since 2008. Northrop took second with 119.5 points, ending a sectional title streak that dated back to 2009. Leo was third with 101.5 points, Churubusco fourth with 68 and Bishop Dwenger fifth with 53.5.

“Last year we thought we had a really good shot, but COVID obviously knocked us out,” Yoder said. “This year, it has been a different year. We don't have a track (due to construction), so we're practicing at the middle school. We have COVID restrictions. It's been a funky year, and I'm so proud of these girls for stepping up. It's been a goal of ours since Day 1.”

Carroll's reputation as a dominant distance team continued Tuesday as senior Shelby Christman won the 1,600-meter run in 5:14.31 and the 3,200 in 11:24.92, while freshman Tayler Hansen took second in the 1,600 and senior Ashlyn Minton was the runner-up in the 3,200.

But Yoder said the outcome was just as dependent on athletes who set personal records to finish fourth or fifth.

“Senior Alex Shaw, she was in four events. We weren't supposed to score in the hurdle events, but she stepped up,” Yoder said of the senior, who scored nine points in the 100 and 300 hurdles. “Dylainey Floyd in the 200 (with a third-place finish), that was unexpected. I was on the other side of the track, I was going nuts. ... Aliyah Sauder had a big PR in the long jump for fifth, that was big points. Taylor Hansen, a freshman, I put her in the 800 at the last minute, and she gets fourth place, which is huge. Bella Hoogland, she wins the pole vault, that was big for us, that was unexpected.”

Carroll picked up another win in the high jump, where Adison Smith cleared 5 feet, 2 inches. The Chargers thrived even though star distance runner Zoe Duffus, who was named Indiana Miss Cross Country this year, was forced to end her high school career early because a bone bruise in her foot.

Northrop's sectional streak may have came to an end, but Morgan Patterson gave a valiant effort to try and keep it alive. The junior won the 100 hurdles in 14.92, the long jump in 17 feet, 9.5 inches (teammate Tajaina McKenzie was second with a leap of 17 feet, 9 inches), and was a member of the 4x100 relay, which won in 48.91 seconds. In the most exciting race of the day, the 300 hurdles, Patterson and Leo junior Leah Handshoe sailed over the final hurdle almost simultaneously, but Patterson gained ground in the final steps to win in 45.31, beating Handshoe by 0.15 of a second.

Leo led the team standings for a time as junior Karis Davis won the 100 in 12.25 and the 200 in 25.48, with Northrop's McKenzie finishing second in both races. The Lions also won the 4x400 in 4:07.45.

Churubusco's Kilah Smith was the dominant thrower, winning the discus 129 feet, 7 inches), and shot put (39 feet, 10 inches).

Concordia senior Abigail Mays won the 800 in 2:18.26 after she and her teammates in the 4x800 won in 9:47.82.

Youth dominated in the 400, where five freshmen and two sophomores placed in the top eight. The event was won by freshman Daniya Grady of North Side in 1:01.35, closely followed by Carroll freshman Marybeth Hall at 1:01.99.

