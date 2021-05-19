Jets seek another highlight for season

MONROE – It's hard for Adams Central girls tennis to pick just one highlight of the season so far.

Senior Saige Rinkenberger chose the Concordia Invite last weekend, when she reached the finals at No. 1 singles, leading the Jets to a third-place tie in the team standings.

“For me, that's an accomplishment. I was really pleased with how I played,” Rinkenberger said. “It was pretty warm, and I had had two matches before (the final). I didn't win, but that's all right because it was good tennis.”

For senior Ava Kintz, who has been playing No. 1 doubles with Becca Fietcher, the high point was beating county rivals Bellmont and South Adams.

All three Adams County high schools will compete in the Norwell sectional, which starts today, but Flying Jets coach Jessica Disinger said she was particularly pleased by wins over sectional rivals Huntington North and Norwell, along with a 4-1 victory over Canterbury, who has long been a thorn in the Jets' side.

The three Jets didn't mention the 5-0 win over Jay County last week, but that match clinched the ACAC championship. The Jets, who finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in District 2, have beaten each of the five other teams in their sectional, but they will have to win two more matches this week to add another triumphant moment to the season.

A sectional title would be the Jets' first since 2017, and would prevent Norwell from winning two in a row.

“A lot of the teams we play in sectional, we saw them at the beginning of the year, so I'm looking forward to getting there and seeing how the girls have improved,” Disinger said Monday. “I know the girls are just ready at this point to compete.”

Like many other teams around the area, the Jets didn't know what to expect in 2021 after a spring away from the courts in 2020.

“I didn't put in a whole lot of time in the offseason, so when I came back I didn't know what I was expecting,” admitted Rinkenberger, who put together a 12-2 record this season. “At No. 1 singles, you can play a team that doesn't have all the best players, but they could have one really good player. And so I never knew what to expect, but it's gone pretty well in my favor.”

Kintz said she also felt a little rusty coming into the season.

“It was different than what it ever has been before, because everyone was in the same spot, we had that break,” Kintz said. “It was so apparent that we were eager to get back on the court, even though both teams were rusty, no matter who we were playing.”

The Jets enjoyed more returning talent than many local teams, and all seven members of the varsity lineup have individual records well above .500 and have won at least 12 matches. Jessica Tobias, who usually plays at No. 2 singles, has a record of 12-7, and freshman Hillary Tobias is 15-4.

“That's where I was at my freshman year, I was at No. 3 singles, and she's done really well this season, she's succeeded and she's really proven that she belongs on the varsity team,” Rinkenberger said of her younger teammate. “I feel like all the varsity members have really proven their spot on the team and have done really well.”

vjacobsen@jg.net