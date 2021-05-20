Distance star Steury to lead Hornets in quest for crown

The girls sectional track and field meets were held on Tuesday, and today it's the boys' turn to start their first state tournament run since 2019.

Local teams will be participating in the North Side, New Haven, East Noble, Marion, Goshen and Plymouth sectionals.

Teams to watch

Angola: The Hornets are ranked No. 6 in the state, and Angola is by far the smallest school to be ranked among the top 10. Reigning cross country state champion Izaiah Steury has clearly raised the Hornets' profile, but this team is far from one-man operation – hurdler Garrett Sauder's times in the 110 and 300 hurdles both rank in the top 10 in the state according MileSplit Indiana, and Tim Macomber's best discus throw of the season ranks him 25th in Indiana.

Carroll: Carroll opened the season with a runner-up finish at the New Haven Invite and won the North Side Relays in mid-April. Hurdlers A.J. Lazoff and Zander Sauder recorded the second- and third-fastest times in the 300 hurdles at North Side, the Chargers won the 4x400 relay and throwers Aaron Jacquay and Patrick Wargo each won their section of the discus.

Northrop: The Bruins won their sixth straight SAC title this month, powered by Darrius Sanders's win in the long jump and 400 (in one of his first open 400 races in years) and second place finish in the 200. The Northrop 4x400 relay also claimed a title at the conference championship.

Homestead: According to athletic.net, the Spartans have some of the New Haven sectional's best marks in the 400, 800, 3,200, 4x400, 4x800, high jump and pole vault.

East Noble: East Noble won the NE8 championship, led by a first-place 4x100 relay, Rowan Zolman's high jump win and Nolan Rhoades's win in the long jump.

Athletes to watch

Izaiah Steury, Angola: His best time of the season in the 3,200, 8:55.07, came in one of the closest races of the year, when he just nipped Carmel's Kole Mathison by 0.05 of a second to win at the Carmel Distance Showcase. That's the fastest time in Indiana this year and the 20th fastest in the nation.

Mason Murphy, Bellmont: Murphy won both the shot put (54 feet, 3 inches) and the discus (163-2) at the NE8 championships. His season-best discus throw of 179-10 is the third best in the state, and he ranks seventh in Indiana in the shot.

Braden Bixler, South Adams: The senior won both the 110 and 300 hurdles at the ACAC championship just over a week ago. His winning time in the 110, 14.50, ranks sixth in the state, and his season record in the 300 ranks him 14th. According to athletic.net, he has the best 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump marks of any athlete in Sectional 15 (New Haven).

Riley Buroff, Churubusco: The sophomore earned NECC All-Conference honors in the 200, 400 and long jump. His season-best time of 50.59, which he ran at the Indiana Tech High School Invitational, is the 14th best time in the state.

Xander Pratt, Concordia: The junior Cadet won both the 100 and 200 meter dash at the SAC championships earlier this month, beating sprinters such as Snider's Tavarious Easley-Jones and Sanders of Northrop, who outran him at the North Side relays earlier in the season.

Storylines to watch

The Concordia 4x800 team: The Cadets ran their best 4x800 relay time of 8:04.19 at the Indiana Tech Invite, which currently ranks eighth in the state. Fishers is way out ahead of the field at 7:46.40, but the next twelve teams in the state are all within 10 seconds of each other.

Pole vault competition at the New Haven sectional: Seniors Cody Loshe of Bellmont and Stephan Sharpe of New Haven are tied for the area's top pole vault clearance at 13 feet, 3 inches.

Angola in the hunt: The Hornets have never won a track and field sectional title. This year could be the year.

Where will local schools end up in the team standings? Northeast Indiana had its fair share of impressive performances at the 2019 state finals, including Jesse Hamlin of Snider winning the 3,200 and the South Side 4x400 team snagging a state title. But no team finishing higher than Homestead's 15th place.

It's not the road to Bloomington: Many COVID precautions have been lifted in recent months, but Indiana University is still unable to host large spectator events such as the track and field state finals this spring. Any local qualifiers for the state meet will be heading to Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis instead of Bloomington.

