Lions win in marathon

The Snider and Leo tennis teams each came away with wins in the first round of the Carroll sectional tournament on Wednesday.

But while the Panthers needed just about an hour to sweep all five matches against Churubusco, the Lions and Blackhawk Braves were still a long way from settling their matches on the other set of courts. All three singles matches for Leo and Blackhawk Christian took two hours or more, and Braves No. 3 singles player Sophia Williams finally snagged Blackhawk's lone point by beating Addi Kaylor 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) after nearly three hours.

“It was really tough match – it was really hot today, which we have not had at all this spring,” Leo coach Josh Grubbs said of his team's 4-1 win. “It was a little bit of a different environment, but I'm really, really proud of how the girls played.”

Leo's No. 2 doubles team of junior Ava Bauman and freshman Grace Keener was the first off the court for the Lions after beating Blackhawk Christian's Marlee Steffen and Tessa Zolman 6-3, 6-2.

“I'm kind of like a wall, so I can keep a lot of balls in, and Grace is really fast, so she can get to a lot of balls, so it's really good that we're together,” Bauman explained after the match. “I love having her as my partner.”

At No. 1 doubles, Blackhawk Christian's Margaret Rees-Evans and Liz Pickett rallied to force a tiebreaker in the second set, but Leo's Carys Merkler and Isabella Bonecutter prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The No. 2 singles match was the next to wrap up as Leo's Faith Brandenberger beat Roselyn Sanchez 6-4, 6-4. That was enough to guarantee the Lions would be through to the next round, where they will face No. 17 Carroll, but they picked up their final point at No. 1 singles when sophomore Molli Runestad beat Mallory Neebes 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

“I shut off my emotions more (in the second set), I just turned them off. And I was like, all right, if she hits anything short, I'll punish it,” Runestad said of her rebound after losing the first set. “Third set, I lost that a little bit, I got tight and scared of missing, which screwed me up a little bit. But when I was down 2-1, I flipped the switch back. I was like, no more.”

That tightly fought No. 1 doubles match with swings in momentum was very different from the No. 1 singles match on the other half of the Carroll tennis facility, where Snider's Jill Solloway beat Madison Ramsey, 6-0, 6-0. Snider's No. 3 singles player, Grace Saunders, and No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Matthias and Ella Clark also won their matches without losing a game, while Zoe Skiver won 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Aubrey Ankenbruck and Mallory Schumm won 6-1, 6-1.

“We were pretty excited (to draw Churubusco in the first round), because we knew that we had already beaten them once, and we felt confident,” Ankenbruck said, although the Eagles had altered their lineup since the regular-season meeting.

The Panthers plan to carry over that confidence to today's match, where they will face Northrop, another team they beat during their regular-season SAC campaign, where they claimed their first conference title in 20 years by securing a three-way tie with Bishop Dwenger and Concordia atop the team standings.

